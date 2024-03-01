Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 1-3

It seems likely that if you’re reading this, you probably already know about Bockfest. But there’s plenty more going on in the Queen City this weekend.

31st Annual Servatii Bockfest

We still had to include it anyway, right? This year’s Bockfest is a bit different—no giant tent in Over-the-Rhine that everyone will gather under and around while standing outside and enjoying a few (or ten) bock beers. Moerlein Lager House, Northern Row, and Rhinegeist will hold all of the Bockfest festivities this year inside their taprooms. There’s also plenty more “official venues” with bock-themed food and drink specials from the tip of Over-the-Rhine all the way down to The Banks. Check out the link above, or read our handy guide to this year’s proceedings.

Saturday-Sunday, various venues

Camp Cooking: Fire and Foil

Ready for camping season? Wish you could make yourself a hot meal while surrounded by nature? Great Parks has you covered with this extremely unique cooking class in Winton Woods.

$25, 1 p.m., Saturday, Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Rd., Woodlawn

CORA Bike & Trail Expo 2024

Outdoor and biking enthusiasts should make MadTree their first stop this weekend. Connect with like-minded individuals (including those from the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance) and pick up some new outdoor gear from local vendors while you enjoy in-house brews.

10 a.m., Saturday, MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Wheeling Nailers

Cyclones fans looking to score some free merch should head to Heritage Bank tonight. The first 3,000 fans will receive an aluminum koozie that should keep any drink cold well into the summer and beyond. And if you wanna test it out immediately, there’ll be $5 craft draft and seltzers at tonight’s game.

6:30 p.m.., Friday, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire

Don’t worry about FCC’s slow start. They should (again, should!) handle the Chicago Fire with ease to get their season off to the red-hot style of play we all expected. The official watch party is at Rhinehaus, but there are plenty scattered all over OTR.

8:30 p.m.., Saturday, 119 East 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Tilly the Book Bus Book Release

From our earlier article: “Meet Tilly the Book Bus, a 1962 mint green VW single-cab truck that has been, for the last five years, visiting coffee shops around Cincinnati and providing new children’s books to area schools. Now Tilly has her own book, with a story that’s told by her owner Melanie Moore.”

10 a.m., Saturday, The Book Bus Depot, 10936 Reading Rd., Sharonville

Dracula with Playhouse in the Park

An all-new retelling of the most famous vampire’s story has its world premiere with Playhouse in the Park. A “bold, highly theatrical” new version awaits you all this weekend at the Rouse Theatre, and stars Adam Poss as the titular vampire.

Various showtimes, Rouse Theatre, 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Mt. Adams