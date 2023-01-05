Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 5–8

See an epic Broadway show, marvel at Jean Sibelius’s second symphony, ride gargantuan dinosaurs, see the lights at the Zoo before they’re gone, cheer on the Bengals, and close out the Christmas season with a free concert this weekend.

Broadway in Cincinnati’s Anastasia

This epic musical about love and family set in 1920s Russia and Paris has arrived at the Aronoff. The beloved films have been adapted by playwright Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction from Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

Jan 5–13, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Last chance to see the PNC Festival of Lights

With four million LED lights, the Zoo is once again aglow with holiday cheer for the 40th annual Festival of Lights through this Sunday. Visit your favorite animals, take a ride on the North Pole Express, and try spot the five Fiona Fairy statues hidden around Fairyland.

Jan 5–8, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

CSO presents Sibelius Symphony No.2

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra performs Ethel Smyth’s On the Cliffs of Cornwall, Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto, and Jean Sibelius’s second symphony this weekend. Audience members are also invited to bring a new or gently-used book, which staff will wrap during the concert. After the show, you can take home a new book of your own.

Jan 6 & 7, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Dinosaur Adventure

Travel back to the time when giants roamed the planet at this downtown dinosaur spectacular. Ride massive dinos, jump in the bounce houses, play mini golf, enjoy family friendly crafts, and find more fun.

Jan 7 & 8, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals host the Ravens for Week 18 of the NFL’s regular season this Sunday. At this time, there is no official word on if or when Cincinnati’s game against Buffalo will be rescheduled, and our prayers continue for Damar Hamlin, his family, and his team.

Jan 8, 1 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

An Epiphany Epilogue

Close out the Christmas season with this free, festive concert featuring soloist Leann Kordenbrock, organist Gregory Schaffer, and the Basilica Brass Quintet.

Jan 8, 3 pm, St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave., Covington