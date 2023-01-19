Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 19–22

Gear up for your next outdoor excursion, ponder a spruce up for your home, see an acclaimed violinist perform at Music Hall, take an N.A. cocktail course, and cheer on those Bengals this weekend.

The Ford Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show

The first weekend of this travel show has everything you need for outdoor excursions and trips on the water. Browse vendors and consult with the pros for travel destinations and the tools you require for boating, fishing, and hunting.

Jan 20–22, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo

Looking for a fresh look for your home or backyard in the new year? Consult with the experts and discover the latest design trends at this annual show featuring kitchen specialists, pool vendors, home theater pros, and others. The show will be back at the Sharonville Convention Center next weekend, too.

Jan 20–22, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Tchaikovsky & Prokofiev at Music Hall

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra hosts acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby for two performances of Julia Perry’s Homunculus C.F., Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and Prokofiev’s third, brassy symphony.

Jan 21 & 22, Music Hall, 1240 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

FiftyFifty Gin Club’s No, Low, and Full Proof Cocktail Class

Are you halfway through Dry or Damp January and missing your favorite craft cocktails? Let the pros at FiftyFifty Gin Club, a Cincinnati Magazine Best of the City pick, show you how to mix N.A. and low-proof beverages that will help you forget you’re cutting back. Your ticket includes a welcome cocktail, two half-cocktails (one you will make with a friend), flight tastings, a salty snack, and bar cart basics.

Jan 22, 1 pm, 35 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Two elite AFC teams face off in the divisional playoff round this Sunday, which means the Bengals are that much closer to another Super Bowl berth if they can secure this road win. Catch up on last week’s game and the epic Fumble in the Jungle before you tune into the game on CBS, Paramount+, or ESPN 1530. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the game, send us pics here!

Jan 22, 3 pm, Highmark Stadium, 1 Bills Dr., Orchard Park, N.Y.