Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 13–16

Find what you need for your next outdoor trip, learn about King penguins at the Cincinnati Zoo, see a bold new art exhibit before it closes, cheer on the Bengals at a home playoff game, celebrate Cincinnati’s famous chili, and support local artists at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo

Running now through March 11, this Arctic event celebrates the Cincinnati Zoo’s King penguins with weekend parades and educational encounters. Get the full scoop on Penguin Days here.

Jan 13 – March 11, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Last Chance to See “Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick”

Kara Walker’s work, on display at the Cincinnati Art Museum through this weekend, tells and revises stories of violence, racism, sexism, and imperialism reflecting American history and culture. She uses film, drawings, paintings, sculpture, and printmaking along with historical influences to create thought-provoking pieces. Read more about Walker and her work here before you head to the exhibit.

Jan 13–16, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show

The first weekend of this Cincinnati travel expo showcases dozens of dealers and vendors offering expertise and everything you need for your fishing, hunting, camping, and more. Plus, find seminars, talks, and demos where you can learn how to get the most out of your next outing.

Jan 14–16 & 19–23, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

For the first time since the 2015 season, Cincinnati returns to the NFL playoffs. After some time off for key starters Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and others, will the AFC North champs be ready to face the Raiders and advance to the divisional round? Find tickets for the Wild Card game here, or tune in to NBC to catch the gridiron action.

Jan 15, kickoff 4:30 pm, Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

Chili Fest at Findlay Market

There’s nothing better than a bowl of chili on a Sunday. Head to Findlay Market to sample chili, beer from Cartridge Brewing, and other foods from the market’s merchants while listening to live music from Everything’s Jake and Aprina Johnson.

Jan 16, 10 am–4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Art on Vine – Happy New Year

Browse wares from local vendors and artisans at this free pop-up art show inside Rhinegeist Brewery. Don’t miss food from OTR Chili and, of course, grab a frosty Rhinegeist brew.

Jan 16, noon –7 pm, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine