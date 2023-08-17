Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 17–20

See new and independent Indian films, celebrate Black excellence at the largest family reunion of the year, shop for vintage and handmade items, cheer for the Reds, find Shakespeare in the park, and get down to live music this weekend in Cincinnati.

Indian Film Festival Cincinnati

The IFFC makes a triumphant return to “Engage Diversity Through Film” with a showcase of more than a dozen independent Indian features and shorts. Join the creators for the festival’s opening reception Friday at 6 p.m. at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Aug 17–20, films screened at Mariemont Theater, 6906 Wooster Pike, Mariemont

Photograph courtesy Black Family Reunion

Midwest Black Family Reunion

Keynote speaker Pastor Jamal Bryant kicks off the 35th annual Black Family Reunion, where you’ll also find a heritage breakfast, job fair, Sunday service, historic walking tours, concerts, the BFR Parade, and more. See the full lineup of BFR events here.

Aug 17–20, multiple locations across Cincinnati

Shakespeare in the Park All Summer Long

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents The Comedy of Errors for free in local parks all summer through September 3. Check out this weekend’s performance lineup and see when the Bard is coming to a park or arts center near you:

Aug 17, 7 pm, Limestone Landing Park, 100 Limestone St., Maysville

Aug 18, 7 pm, Colerain Park Amphitheater, 4725 Springdale Rd., Colerain Twp.

Aug 19, 7 pm, Amphitheatre at Union Township Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Rd., Union Twp.

Aug 20, Shawnee State University Alumni Green, 940 Second St., Portsmouth

Photograph Courtesy Charm at the Farm

Charm at the Farm

Shop hundreds of artisan vendors for vintage furniture, home decor, clothing, gifts, food, and much more at this 56-acre, open-air market in Lebanon. Grab tickets and find Charm merch here.

Aug 18–20, 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Reds sank back to third place in the NL Central, but they seek to turn their fortunes in a home series against the Jays. This week, CM Reds columnist Chad Dotson looks ahead to next season and makes the case for bringing back a certain All-Star.

Aug 18–20, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Whiskey City Summer Fest

Celebrate music on the river with live bands in Indiana—see Austin Tyler Lee and Josh Wells, Dallas Moore, Confederate Railroad, plus Southeastern Indiana Music Artist Hall of Fame inductees and announcements and a hall of fame guitar giveaway. You’ll also feast on food truck fare and drinks at the beer garden.

Aug 19, 3 pm, Lawrenceburg Civic Park, 111 E High St., Lawrenceburg

HotMess Cincinnati’s Free Agent Mixer

Trying to join a local sport? Cincinnati LGBTQ intramural sports league HotMess hosts a mixer for “free agents” interested in kickball or sand volleyball.

Aug 19, 7–9 pm, Alice OTR, 1432 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Bonus Weeknight Event: Live Music and Art in Covington

Local acts Devils Cross Country, Sam Stansfield, and Glas kick off The Carnegie and Conveyor Belt Books‘ free series of live music, plus video art performances by Ion Haze and Emily Underwood.

Aug 23, 8 pm, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington