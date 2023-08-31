Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Aug 31 – Sept 4

See the iconic WEBN fireworks, enjoy the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s summer finale, watch a Shakespeare classic, cheer on the Reds and FCC, and get the pants scared off of you (literally!) this Labor Day with our Weekend Picks.

Riverfest + WEBN Fireworks

This is the big one, right? Riverfest is one of the biggest single-day festivals in the world, and the 47th annual WEBN Fireworks is this Sunday. Looking to watch the lights? Head to the Cincinnati, Covington, or Newport riverfronts. If you’ve never been, a word of caution: streets will start closing in Cincinnati and Covington at 6 p.m., and won’t reopen until 9:30 p.m.

Sept 3, various locations along the riverfront

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra: TV Guide

Not feeling Sunday fireworks? Head to Fort Thomas to see the finale of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s summer series, where they’ll be playing classic television theme songs from the 1950s all the way to the 2010s.

Sept 3, Tower Park, 900 S. Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas

Terror Town Opening Weekend

“Halloween already?!” you’re saying. Yeah, we know. But Terror Town never sleeps—well, okay, for a few months it does—and they’re ready to give you a good scare. For the unfamiliar, this is an immersive experience with an entire town full of abandoned Wild West-style buildings that’s tailored to your level of desired frights. Put on a gold bracelet, and you’ll be splattered with blood, gore, mud and guts during your trail walk. Put on a red one, and, well, the actors have permission to touch you and even lead you away to other areas for a unique horror experience. New this year is a “Blue Skull” one, where you have a haunted trail experience focused solely on you. Scaredy-cats need not apply.

Sept 1-2, Terror Town, 1449 Greenbush Cobb Road, Williamsburg

Shakespeare in the Park

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents The Comedy of Errors for free in local parks now through September 3. This is the final weekend, so check the performance lineup below so you don’t miss when the Bard arrives at a park or arts center near you:

Aug 31, 7 pm, Elstro Plaza, 47 N 6th St, Richmond, Indiana

Sept 1, 7 pm, Devou Park, 1 Bandshell Blvd, Covington

Sept 3, Harry Whiting Brown Community Center, 205 E Sharon Rd, Glendale

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC

FC Cincinnati clinched a playoff spot with their comeback victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday, becoming the second-fastest MLS team to guarantee a playoff berth. They can’t rest on their laurels, though, as third-place Orlando City SC is trying their hardest to catch FCC in the standings—they’re just two points back from second place.

Sept 2, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

This is the big one for the Reds, who are currently in a pennant race, just one game back from a Wild Card spot. Win this series, and the spot is theirs to lose. But if the outcome is a split, loss, or sweep, they’re likely out of the running. But when was the last time you remember the Reds playing meaningful September baseball? Win or lose, we’re just happy to be here.

Sep 1-3, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown