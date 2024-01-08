Step Into a Tolkien Fantasy in Hocking Hills State Park

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

I’m turning 40 this year and celebrating by indulging my curiosity and wanderlust. I’m calling 2024 the Year of Many (Mini) Adventures. Each month, I have an excursion planned within the boundaries of the Buckeye State; some of these trips will be solo, others with my husband, and several with my four favorite little adventurers.

Hailed as the Crown Jewel of Ohio, Hocking Hills State Park is one of those places that everyone knows about and has seen pictures of; this 2,356-acre expanse offers some of the most sublime scenery and bucket-list-worthy outdoor recreation in the state and entire Midwest. The irony, though, is that Hocking Hills is a place of such sublime beauty that you really need to visit, immerse yourself in, and experience in person.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

And so, my husband and I kicked off the Year of Many Adventures with a visit to this acclaimed Ohio State Park, eager to experience the myriad waterfalls, caves, cliffs, and rock formations for which Hocking Hills is celebrated. A scenic two-hour drive brought us straight to the Visitor Center parking lot; from there, signage and maps provided a robust menu of trails from which to “choose your own adventure.”

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

We opted for the Old Man’s Cave Hike, a mile-long loop that began with a trickling waterfall and bridge and quickly transported us into the heart of the forest. There are many incredible features to enjoy along this rugged, yet accessible, trail. You’ll encounter Upper Falls, Devil’s Bathtub, and Lower Falls en route to the headlining Old Man’s Cave.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

While the hike itself can be done in about an hour, you’ll want to factor in extra time to stop and take in all the beautiful sights—the caverns are particularly awe-inspiring on this trail. I found myself wondering at my surroundings: the sandstone formations and carved-out caves; the canyon walls dotted with verdant mosses and evergreen trees (and, happily, a dusting of fresh snow); and the resplendent, rushing waterfalls that poured into cerulean pools so vibrant, they didn’t look real (or require any Instagram filters!).

A hermit named Richard Rowe found himself so taken by Hocking Hills when visiting in the early 1800s, he decided to make it his home. After hiking to Old Man’s Cave, I completely understand.

Hiking on a cold January day was invigorating; being kid-free allowed my husband and I to take our time and enjoy the sonorous symphony and jaw-dropping scenery of Old Man’s Cave. Don’t worry—I have plans to take the entire family (including our adventure-loving pup) later this winter, so we can all experience this impossibly beautiful and wholly unexpected Ohio wonder.

Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center, Hocking Hills State Park, 19852 OH-664, Logan, Ohio