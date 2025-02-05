Never Too Late to Learn

Icons by Stef Hadiwidjaja

CHPL Adult Education & Workforce Development

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library offers free adult education courses in everything from résumé-writing and interview tips to botanical watercolor painting and basic computer skills.

CPS Adult Education Solutions

Cincinnati Public Schools helps adults achieve workplace skills through adult diploma programs, literacy courses, and other services with free day and evening classes, either online or in-person.

Great Oaks Adult Workforce Development Division

Adult education at Great Oaks Career Campus involves a diverse array of workforce development programs in everything from skilled trades (such as HVAC and welding) to public safety (police and fire academies), as well as short-term certification courses. Costs vary by program.

UC Working Professionals & Adult Learners

At the University of Cincinnati’s Blue Ash campus, more than 50 degrees and certificates are available for working professionals and adult learners alike who hope to further their education, at about half the cost of a normal university. For adults ages 60 and above, some courses come free of charge.

Northern Kentucky Adult Education

Gateway College partnered with Team Kentucky Adult Education to provide workforce education and training to Kentuckians, including GED credentials and certifications, post-secondary education opportunities, and plans to success for unemployed residents and those seeking a better life, free of charge.