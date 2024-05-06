Neighborhood Bars: West

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANCE ADKINS

The Crow’s Nest

Once, the corner of West Eighth and Nebraska was the end of the Elberon streetcar line, and Crowe’s Park, with seating for 400, hosted amateur baseball games. The streetcar and field are gone now, but The Crow’s Nest (established in 1895) endures. The main barroom retains its pressed-tin ceiling and wall panels, and the bar, with a small plaque marking the “Bullshit Corner,” is usually lined with welcoming, chatty regulars. There’s a room next door for live music on weekend nights, a patio with cornhole boards, and weekend brunch. 4544 W. Eighth St., Price Hill, (513) 921-2980

Binski’s Bar

It’s rare when a new place opens and immediately feels like it’s been there forever. Binski’s in Camp Washington is that kind of place. Kiel Erdelac drew from his industry experience and his life growing up in Chicago to conjure a comfortable spot where you can hold a conversation, throw darts in the back room, or soak in the breeze on the patio. Friday night meat raffles raise funds for community organizations, and the bar hosts frequent pop-ups from such varied teams as Young Buck Deli, Gabriela: Filipina Kantina, and Jawn. 2872 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington, @binskisbar

Second Street Saloon

Relocated to Cheviot when stadium construction erased its original location, Second Street Saloon showcases its history with photos of Cincinnati, decorative stained glass windows featuring Cincinnati landmarks, and helmets representing local teams. We visited on a quiet Monday, when serious pool players with their own cues gathered around the pool table in the back. A shot ski propped behind the bar hints at wilder nights, so your mileage may vary. 3703 Harrison Ave., Cheviot, (513) 389-1900

Don’t Forget to Try…

The Public House→ Pouring certified pints of Guinness, plus a large patio with plenty of room.

3807 North Bend Rd., Cheviot, (513) 481-6300, thepublichousecheviot.com Hail Mary’s Sports Bar→ Whatever your sport, you’ll find it on a screen at this sports bar, which opened in September 2023.

3722 Harrison Ave., Cheviot, (513) 481-0333 Keller’s Cheviot Café→ A Cheviot mainstay just off Harrison Avenue.

3737 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot, (513) 661-9678 Roswell’s→ Right next door, this relative newcomer has been around for 21 years.

3735 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot, (513) 661-9679 Tavern on the Bend→ More than 20 beers on tap, plus an array of specialty mac and cheese.

5471 North Bend Rd., White Oak, (513) 481-7777 The Comet→ Nearly three decades of burritos, beer, and live music.

4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 541-8900, cometbar.com Drew’s on the River→ At the Anderson Ferry’s Ohio side landing, this seasonal riverside bar offers a boat dock and tiki bar.

4333 River Rd., Sedamsville, (513) 347-0502 The Lounge→ Live music, film screenings, and a throwback vibe.

3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside, theloungecincy.com Live music, film screenings, and a throwback vibe. Snow’s Lakeside Tavern→ Snow’s Lake was a west side fishing lake for decades and now it’s home to this tavern with a large bar and a pub grub menu.

