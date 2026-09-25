Negronis on Draft in Madisonville

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Any cocktail lover knows the simple recipe for a Negroni: equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari. Viaggio Craft Cocktail Bar takes the drink to the next level. The sister bar to Zingaro Italian by Fabio Viviani features a menu of eight Negroni variations on draft. Its simplicity makes the Negroni a great basis for experimentation, and it’s easy to batch without sacrificing quality. Pull up a chair at the moody, warmly lit bar and choose from the many options, like a bold smoky mezcal, savory herbal Mediterranean, bitter roasted coffee, and more.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

If you’re not a Negroni lover, don’t fret. Viaggio also has an extensive cocktail menu. Each drink is inspired by a different country—“viaggio” is Italian for “journey” or “travel”— so you can sip around the world without leaving the tri-state. For something refreshing, try the Bangkok Garden (Roku Japanese Gin, Thai basil, lime juice, simple syrup, and aromatic bitters) and get transported to lush greenery no matter what time of year. The Seoul Plum Sour features Soju (a Korean spirit that tastes like a slightly sweeter vodka) with plum liqueur. If you need a pick-me-up, the Dublin After Hours (Irish Whiskey, cold brew, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and demerara syrup) is your best bet. No matter what you choose, it’ll be a trip.

Viaggio Craft Cocktail Bar, 5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville, (513) 837-2916