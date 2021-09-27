Morsel & Nosh Offers More Than Just Cheese

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

It ain’t easy being cheesy. Or maybe it is if you’re Northside’s Morsel & Nosh. You might recognize the name from M&N’s five-year stint as a catering company, but after a whirlwind 2020, the brick-and-mortar location officially opened in February.

“Our original vision was a simple cheese shop,” says Michael Heerkens, who owns the shop with his husband, Mark Dreibelbis. “At that point, we were already well known for our meat and cheese trays, but as we did research and talked to our neighbors, people kept mentioning a bodega-type deli deal.”

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

The pandemic slightly derailed their plans, but the shop prevailed, fitting right into the Northside’s eclectic business district. Step in from the hustle and bustle of Hamilton Avenue and you’ll feel as though you’ve just walked through the doors of a proper New York City deli.

“We have gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, you name it,” Heerkens says. “We know Northside is home to all sorts of people and we want to cater to our customers.”

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MARK DREIBELBIS

You’ll find more than 50 kinds of fine cheeses, numerous cured meats, deli options like coleslaw, tabbouleh, Michael’s famous chicken salad (they go through 16 pounds every other day), and an extensive menu of hot and cold sandwiches.

This one-stop shop also carries a range of products making it easy to host your next gathering, put together a unique gift, or just pop in for a quick trip to stock up on goodies for yourself.

And Heerkens and Dreibelbis love to support as many local vendors as possible. You’ll find spices from Spice Spice Baby, Urban Stead cheese, CinSoy products, waffles from Taste of Belgium, Nectar Springs water, Skinny Piggy Kombucha, 80 Acres Farms produce, Sixteen Bricks baguettes, Klosterman Baking bread, and more.

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

The attention to detail in both their aesthetic and assortment of items and various accoutrement shows. This charming bodega is bound to be your new go-to spot for lunch on the go, dinner party essentials, and everything in between.

Morsel & Nosh, 4183 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 873-7399