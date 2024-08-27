Midcentury Modern in Columbus

Photograph by Kismet Visuals

The best styles come and go, only to return again. Just like flared jeans are back in fashion, so too is Mid-Century Modern (MCM) style. More than inspiring today’s interiors, the aesthetic has found its way into vacation stays.

There’s been an influx of MCM revitalized motels all over the country, where guests can bask in Mid Mod vibes (or pretend to live like Don Draper for a day). Columbus, Ohio’s restored South Wind Motel is a perfect nearby stay for Mid Mod lovers.

Where to Stay

South Wind Motel immerses guests in nostalgic MCM style. “[The motel] was designed by prominent local architect Hal Schofield, who drew inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie Style of design,” says Michael Kelley, partner at Kelley Companies, a family-owned real estate company that restored the motel in 2022. “That style was characterized by dramatic horizontal lines and broad eave overhangs meant to evoke the expansive Midwestern landscape,” he says. For Wright, architecture should look organic.

Today, South Wind is among the few remaining commercial buildings in Columbus of this style. “For us, it was important to preserve it and draw on this identity to inform our design decisions,” Kelley says. All the furniture is custom-made with real walnut, a favorite material of MCM style. The aqua blue bathroom tiles are exact replicas of the originals. The neon sign might be new, but Kelley and his team did a lot of research to replicate the era’s signage. “The design of our sign also drew inspiration from local mid-century neon signs, like Plank’s Café on Parsons, the Peanut Shoppe, and the former Rife’s Market sign.”

Though full of vintage vibes, the motel offers today’s creature comforts, including contactless check-in, in-suite turntables, and Chemex coffeemakers. The spot is also sustainability-minded, featuring solar panels, pollinator gardens, EV charging ports, and eco-conscious bath products.

South Wind Motel, 919 S High St, Columbus, (614) 845-1135

Where to Eat

Photograph by Jen Brown Photography

If you want to feel like you’re having brunch with George Jetson, try the retro-style Mercury Diner. The menu is full of cosmic treats: the Big Bang Breakfast, Midwest Moon (veggie omelette), the Space Bird (fried chicken sandwich), Space Balls (glazed banana fritters), and more. Adults will like the boozy brunch, while kids will get a kick out of classic milkshakes and floats.

Mercury Diner, 621 Parsons Ave, Columbus, (614) 852-3036

For cocktail hour and small plates, check out Law Bird. The bar’s design, from the brightly colored sign out front to the simple shapes of the interior decor, has a Mid Mod feel. But it’s the fun cocktails that really take pride of place, like the Shrine of the Silver Monkey and Chaos Theory. Occasionally the bar hosts tiki bar-inspired pop-ups, further paying homage to the period.

Law Bird, 740 S High St, Columbus, (614) 636-1053

What to Do

There are so many great places to shop in German Village, such as The Book Loft or Stump, a houseplant store. “But for a more mid-century shopping experience, we highly recommend The Atomic Shop and Little Light Collective in Clintonville, just a 15-minute drive north of the motel,” says Kelley. To find vintage furniture and retro home decor, visitors should try Dawn of Retro or the Boomerang Room.

Photograph courtesy of Atomic Shop

Those interested in modern artwork—contemporary and MCM—should look to the Columbus Museum of Art downtown. There, check out the early modernist paintings and early Cubist paintings by Pablo Picasso and Juan Gris. Outside, the museum has several modern sculptures like the new Current, a sky-high sculpture made of 78.5 miles of twine that lights up at night.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E Broad St, Columbus, (614) 221-6801

Other Mid Mod Stays

Here are a few other great MCM stays to lay your head while traveling across America.

Photograph by Kismet Visuals

Vagabond Hotel

In Miami, Florida, the Vagabond Motel preserves a touch of the atomic era. Mid Mod fans will love the sleek 1950s-inspired furniture and original terrazzo floors. Be sure to stop by the pool bar for hip cocktails and casual Greek cuisine.

The Drifter Hotel

The New Orleans Drifter Hotel features penny tile and wood paneling—all updated for contemporary tastes. If you want Beach Boy or Gidget vibes, take a look at the breezeblock and 1950s-style lounge chairs at the swimming pool.

Little Mod Hotel

This Charlottesville, Virginia, hotel is full of vibrant vintage designs and atomic-era hues. Besides the retro mini fridges and record players, the refurbished Airstream dubbed the Mod Pod is a must-visit, serving tasty treats and street tacos.