Meet the New Mascots

ANDERSON HIGH SCHOOL

The Forest Hills Board of Education voted last summer to retire Anderson’s old identity and announced the new Raptors mascot, which is said to represent strength, loyalty, pride, and honor. School teams will keep the familiar orange-and-black color scheme.

CINCINNATI COUNTRY DAY

The private school unveiled its new Nighthawks mascot in January, the first change to its sports teams’ name in 70 years. Nighthawks are indigenous to Ohio and represent beauty, ferocity, and precision.

WINTON WOODS CITY SCHOOLS

This public school district took a different approach to a mascot change, maintaining its Warriors name while retiring the chieftain logo.