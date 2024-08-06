Mediterranean-Inspired Mansion on the Water

Photograph courtesy of Najwa Altai

This one-of-a-kind Anderson home along the Ohio River is on the market for the first time since it was custom-built in 1992. Its architectural style, inspired by Mediterranean art, is reflected in eccentric decorative features, such as its green stucco roof, curved entryways, and Greco-Roman-esque statues erected throughout the house.

There’s no traditional foyer to greet visitors inside the front doors of the hillside home. Instead, an indoor pool and hot tub (complete with a waterfall) welcome you into what feels more like a five-star hotel than a house, says realtor Najwa Altai. The lush plants surrounding the pool add to the tropical resort atmosphere.

The owners of 79 Old Kellogg Rd. fondly refer to their house as “the palace,” and it certainly lives up to that title. The 8,230 square feet of this estate are split into two wings, each having its own set of bedrooms, bathrooms, and entertaining spaces.

This home was clearly built with the intention of hosting guests. The game room is not banished to the basement here, rather, it’s given a place of prominence on the first floor. Even the game room is steeped in sophistication with granite floors, a high-class pool table, and a bar. Just outside, the covered patio is the perfect place for outdoor events with, of course, a picturesque waterfront view.

No matter where you go in this Italianate, Altai says you’ll get that “million-dollar view.” Whether it’s the indoor pool or the Ohio River itself, the floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home bring views of water and greenery. Especially of note are the windows covering the walls of the largest living room. The baby grand piano sits in the corner, doused in sunlight with a riverfront view.

All three floors of this home could serve as houses in their own right. A curved staircase, illuminated by a skylight, connects each level. Follow it up to the second floor and you’ll find the 399-square-foot master bedroom, complete with its own bathroom, balcony, walk-in closet, and fireplace.

Surrounded by over nine acres of land, much of which is wooded, this property is the ultimate private estate ready to host whoever is invited up the private drive.

Address: 79 Old Kellogg Rd., Anderson

Listing price: $2,399,000