Maria Johnson Finds the Fun in Vintage Pieces

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Top and Skirt Set: JuJu & Christine

Cardigan: Depop

Boots: Anna Sui

Earrings: Verameat

Necklace: Kenneth Lane

Occupation: Owner of Disco Tits Vintage

Style: Eclectic, colorful, and fun statement pieces

How has selling vintage pieces inspired your own style?

I really love to watch people come in and try different things together. It’s made me start to pay attention to how things are made, whether it’s handmade or sewn together with a machine.

Can you describe the relationship between your personal style and your vintage store?

I have moved on to wearing different time periods and silhouettes. I want to represent my business when I go in, I want to dress up and hopefully inspire other people to wear funky, silly outfits.

When sourcing for inventory, what tells you that a piece is right for the store?

I am very much about colors. Also materials, like cotton or materials that won’t fall apart. When I put something in my shop, I want it to be something that somebody can hold on to, hopefully forever.

Do you source pieces that fit your personal style, or do you look beyond your own taste?

I do a little bit of both. It’s always something that catches my eye. Even if I wouldn’t wear it, if I saw someone else wear it, I would think, “Oh, that is such a cute top.”

Who are your fashion icons or inspirations?

This is really silly, but I love Miss Piggy, I love [her] costume design. I also like to look like ’90s movies. I love The Fifth Element, I love Clueless, and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

What are your favorite brands?

I’ve gotten really into Japanese brands like Angel Blue and Hysteric Glamour. I also really love Juju & Christine.

What’s your biggest tip when shopping vintage fashion?

Make sure you’re comfortable in it. I always tell people that if they’re unsure about a vintage piece, then don’t get it. A huge part of loving vintage and being a part of this community is to not overconsume it.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Blouse: Etsy

Romper: Etsy

Hat: Disco Tits Vintage

Bag: Uniform Threads

Keychains: Disco Tits Vintage

Boots: Depop