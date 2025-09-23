Mandy Lehman Believes Fashion Should Be Fun

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Founder/owner of MANMAN Studios

Style: Eclectic, bold, colorful

Is there a link between your creative expression at MANMAN Studios and your stylistic expression?

The thing I’m known for in graphic design and interior design is that I don’t have a specific style. Having to do something different every time is what’s fun to me. Fashion is the same thing.

How do you build an outfit?

I always start with a challenge to myself. Not too long ago, I made myself go through each piece in my closet and make an outfit with each that really excites me.

What are your wardrobe essentials?

I’m really into mesh right now. I love mesh long sleeve shirts, I love the mock collars, I love full dresses. I like that material because it layers so well.

When shopping for clothing, what do you look for?

I’m always looking for something that’s really going to be able to be added to any outfit and make it pop. Usually that means it’s colorful or has a lot of texture or has a shape that’s different.

How important is accessorizing to you?

If you just put on the dress and the shoes, even if they’re the coolest dress and shoes, you’re missing the important parts that make that outfit truly unique to you.

Do you have any fashion don’ts?

Don’t tell yourself that you can’t pull something off. I don’t believe it’s true. It makes a big difference to have things fit you correctly, so even my cheaper clothes I’ll have tailored. Getting things tailored to your body makes them look more expensive and just look better on you.

What are your favorite stores and brands?

I shop a lot of Anthropologie, Free People, Madewell, which are staples. I also love Akira, Cider, LaLa. I do Nuuly. I mostly shop through Instagram.