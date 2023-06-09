<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Women in the LGBTQ+ community have a greater chance of developing certain gynecologic cancers compared to women who are heterosexual. But they are less likely to receive routine gynecologic care—including pelvic exams, mammograms, and pap smears—and are at greater risk of partner violence, substance abuse, eating and body image disorders, mental health conditions, heart problems, and more. To combat the inequity, The Christ Hospital Health Network strives to provide a safe, comfortable environment for anyone to receive the care they need. In the video above, Sarah Bartlett, MD, OBGYN explains why it’s vitally important to make healthcare a priority and how to establish a relationship with a women’s healthcare provider you trust.

Learn more and schedule an appointment with Dr. Bartlett at thechristhospital.com/Pride.