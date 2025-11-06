Local Eateries Are Serving Up Veterans Day Meal Deals

Photograph courtesy Starbucks

This Veterans Day, several local and national eateries are showing their gratitude with free meals, drinks, and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members. Whatever you are in the mood for, these Cincinnati-area favorites are serving up appreciation for those who served.

City Barbeque

Known for its slow-smoked meats, City Barbeque will offer veterans and active-duty military members a complimentary meal. Guests can choose a free sandwich, one side, and a drink at any Greater Cincinnati location. Well-known for its brisket and pulled pork, City Barbeque’s unique flavors and welcoming atmosphere make it a great spot to unwind and share a meal this Veterans Day. Various locations

White Castle

Craving sliders for breakfast? Veterans and active-duty service members can head to their nearest White Castle on November 11 to enjoy a free combo or breakfast combo meal. Whether you prefer White Castle’s original slider or a morning sandwich and hash browns, this all-day offer can get you either. Make sure to bring a valid military ID and enjoy a classic meal. Various locations

Starbucks

Starbucks continues its annual salute to service by offering veterans, active-duty members, and their spouses a free tall, brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating stores on November 11. This tradition started in 2013 as a commitment to supporting the military community. Beyond the cup, the company shows year-round appreciation by employing more than 40,000 veterans and military spouses and has more than 250 Military Family Stores on bases nationwide. Various locations

Gold Star Chili

A Cincinnati favorite is honoring those who’ve served on November 11. Gold Star invites veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a complimentary meal valued up to $12. Whether you go for a classic three-way, a coney, or friends on the side, it’s the chili chain’s way of sharing gratitude with the military community. With more than 70 locations in the Greater Cincinnati area, this offer is not a far reach. Various locations

Joella’s Hot Chicken

The Southern-style hot chicken chain is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free plate, featuring two jumbo tenders, one southern side, a dipping sauce, and a drink to enjoy. Known for its crispy chicken and spicy heat levels, Joella’s is bringing comfort food with a side of gratitude. Proof of service or uniform is required to receive this deal. 5016 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, (513) 548-0800; 2440 High St., Crescent Springs, (859) 341-4444

Photograph courtesy Golden Corral

Golden Corral

For more than two decades, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has brought communities together over its traditional buffet. Veterans and active-duty military are invited to dine for free from 4 p.m. to close on November 11, no ID required. The long-standing tradition has served millions of meals nationwide, making Golden Corral’s warm welcome to veterans each year all the more meaningful. Various locations

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

Cincinnati’s own BIBIBOP Asian Grill is offering veterans and active-duty members a free bowl filled with fresh and customizable ingredients, from noodles to grilled protein. Just show a valid military ID in-store to redeem. Premium topping and extras aren’t included in the offer, but with so many combinations and topping choices, you likely won’t need them to enjoy a feel-good meal free of charge. 228 Calhoun St., Corryville, (614) 957-3910; 3831 Edwards Rd., Rookwood, (513) 788-7526; 7800 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Township, (513) 873-6598

Hofbräuhaus Newport

Hofbräuhaus is raising a toast to veterans, active-duty members, and reservists where they can enjoy a free meal valued up to $20. The offer is valid for dine-in guests from November 11 to November 17, with a valid military ID required. With festive brews and a lively atmosphere, Hofbräuhaus is offering up the perfect place to celebrate veterans and all they do. 200 Third St., Newport, (859) 491-7200