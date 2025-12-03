Photograph courtesy Light the World Giving Machines

What if donating to charity were as easy as buying a soft drink from a vending machine? Light the World Giving Machines make it possible. Starting December 9, the Giving Machines will be installed in 126 cities in 21 countries on six continents, including Cincinnati. Find the bright red machine inside the Kenwood Towne Centre next to The Cheesecake Factory—you can’t miss it. Pick an item, swipe your card, and your donation is made. Items include meals, clean water, or school supplies for people in need around the world, with prices ranging from $5 to $250.



Since 2017, Light the World Giving Machines have generated nearly $50 million in donations for organizations across the globe, including some in Cincinnati. From Tender Mercies, a charity dedicated to ending homelessness by providing permanent housing and support services for adults with mental illness, to St. Vincent de Paul, every dollar goes to someone in need.

CancerFree KIDS funds early-stage, innovative childhood cancer research, and the organization says Giving Machines helped support that mission. “The holidays should be a joyful time, but we unfortunately know that this is not always the case for families with kids undergoing cancer treatment,” says Jill Brinck, executive director. “The Giving Machine helped us bring these kids’ stories to the forefront and gave our community the opportunity to send a message of hope by making a donation to pediatric cancer research.”

Photograph courtesy Light the World Giving Machines

Brinck isn’t alone in her praise. Light the World Giving Machines made what Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Su Casa Hispanic Center Director Hector Cruz calls “a meaningful impact” during the 2023 holiday season.

“A $5 donation for ‘Weekend Power Packs’ helped 70 food-insecure students bring meals home when school was out,” he says. “Donations of $15 supported Catholic Charities’ Food for All mobile pantries, allowing 350 families to stretch their monthly food budgets. Essential hygiene supplies were provided to 55 newly resettled refugee families through $25 ‘Bathroom Welcome Baskets,’ while $50 donations provided a warm welcome through bedroom kits for 67 families.” Even more meaningful, $125 gifts helped 34 families at Su Casa Hispanic Center cover utility bills as they experienced difficulties like sudden job loss or unexpected medical bills. “We are deeply grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their enduring partnership and leadership in bringing the Giving Machines to Southwestern Ohio,” Cruz says.

Photograph courtesy Light the World Giving Machines

Learn more about the Giving Machines by visiting the website and visit the Kenwood Towne Centre to give back this holiday season.

Giving Machines accept credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments, just like regular vending machines, and 100 percent of every donation is used to provide for those in need.