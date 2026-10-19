Where to Spot These Leopard Print Accessories

Faux Fur Coat

Pair this soft, faux fur coat with all black or denim for a day-to-night look. $82, The Pink Box, 6929 Miami Ave., Madeira

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dangle Earrings

These faux leopard-hair earrings provide a pop of texture to any outfit. $16.50, Lemons and Limes Boutique, 301 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland; 5555 Deerfield Blvd., Deerfield Twp.

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Mansur Gavriel Helios Shoulder Bag

The sleek, elongated shape and premium pony hair suede material elevate any outfit for a night out. $995, Sloane, 1216 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Clare V Bandana

The finishing touch for any outfit, this 100 percent cotton bandana can be worn as a headpiece, scarf, or on a bag. $55, Honey on Miami, 6928 Miami Ave., Madeira