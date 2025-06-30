Keith Wallick Wears His Art on His Sleeve

Occupation: Artist

Style: ’70s color with ’90s attire

How does your family influence your style?

Growing up, my mom always told me that I better match, no matter what it is. It could be your shoes, your shirt. If it doesn’t match, don’t go outside.

What is your favorite piece of clothing in your closet?

My favorite piece would have to be my retro overalls, because you can layer them, and my brown bomber jacket.

Besides clothing, are there any other ways you express your style?

A lot of times, I try to dress with my hair—I put a lot of accessories up on there. I also express my style through my personality. I am very vibrant, very loud, and when people see me, they’re like, “Oh that’s a loud outfit,” and then they hear me and they’re like, “Oh, that’s a loud person.”

How did you become an artist?

I actually got into art and fashion at the same time. I used to do drawings and sketches of crochets, and I started liking the gestural lines and line art. High school is when I got into fashion design, so I incorporated that into my style.

How has your culture influenced your style?

I’m from L.A., so the whole L.A. style—bamboo earrings, long nails, bomber jackets, two-piece outfits. I am very L.A.-influenced.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to dress more boldly?

If you don’t do it, someone else will. You’ve got to understand that you only live once. For me, I’m a plus-sized person, and I dress big. What you know is not going to get you far from what you know. You should express yourself and try because you never know what you might like.