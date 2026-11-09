Photograph courtesy Scripps Howard Fund

A child choosing a book is a simple moment with lasting potential. Since the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” initiative began here in Cincinnati in 2016, the program has grown to support nine under-served schools across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky—and nearly 100 schools nationwide.

Over the past decade, more than 178,000 books have been distributed to local students, made possible by generous donors throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Each book represents more than a story: It is a chance for a child to build confidence, strengthen reading skills, and begin a lifelong relationship with learning.

The local literacy need is urgent

Photograph courtesy Scripps Howard Fund

In underserved communities, having fewer books at home limits opportunities to practice reading beyond the classroom, increasing the risk that children will fall behind. Despite ongoing efforts to improve literacy, reading proficiency remains a critical need across Cincinnati Public Schools, with 71 percent of K–3 students previously identified as off track still struggling to meet grade-level reading benchmarks.

Book access helps close that gap. Just as important, “If You Give a Child a Book …” invites children to choose books that spark their own curiosity. When students select stories that reflect their interests and identities, they are more likely to open those books, keep reading, and discover that reading can be a source of joy—not simply an assignment.

“Cincinnati is our hometown, and seeing this program put books into the hands of local children year after year is especially meaningful,” says Meredith Delaney, Scripps Howard Fund President and CEO. “Access to books is access to opportunity. For some students, the books they choose through our program may be the only ones they own—making every book an urgent investment in their ability to read, learn, and succeed.”

A community investment in every reader

Photograph courtesy Scripps Howard Fund

For 10 years, local donors have turned generosity into opportunity for the “If You Give a Child a Book …” initiative. The program now supports students in nine Title I schools across the region, concentrating its efforts where additional access to books can have a lasting impact: Bond Hill Academy, Glenn O. Swing Elementary, John G. Carlisle Elementary, John P. Parker Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary, Oyler School, Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, and Winton Hills Academy.

Continued giving helps expand the program to serve more children, building even more home libraries filled with books they’ve selected to call their own. Because when a child chooses a book, it can empower them to write their next chapter.

To change a child’s story for good, please consider a gift today!