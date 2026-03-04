Photograph courtesy Impact 100

In 2001, a woman named Wendy Steele had a simple idea: gather 100 women, pool their donations, and give the resulting $100,000 grant to a nonprofit. 25 years later, Impact 100 has grown into a collective of women who have awarded $7.7 million to more than 70 nonprofits in the Cincinnati region. The mission continues today with over 450 members and more nonprofits receiving funds and support. This year, the organization is planning to give $400,000 in grants.

For Impact 100, the giving has always been about more than donations. The heart of the mission is connection. It’s a collective built on shared values—where women from across Cincinnati learn about the challenges facing their communities and decide where funding goes next.

“I have witnessed firsthand how our collective giving circle empowers women to make a profound difference,” says member Tiarra Owens. “Through our Young Philanthropists program, we are building a strong pipeline of future philanthropists by cultivating an enriching experience that deepens our connection to the community.”

That shared purpose is what keeps donors engaged. Research on collective giving groups found that 66 percent of members reported a positive impact and feeling that they can make a difference. 83 percent said their participation increased their confidence when taking action to change their community, and 77 percent affirmed that their participation positively influenced the feeling that their voices matter on social issues.

Impact 100 members echo those findings. “We each feel we’re a real, tangible part of the giving. I can really make a difference,” says member Stacy Gendelman. “I’m learning way more about my city than I ever knew growing up here.”

