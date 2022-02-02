Did your New Year’s resolution include home projects? Whether you’re renovating your entire home or focusing on one room, flooring is likely on your list of things to do. Local flooring experts McSwain Carpets & Floors has hundreds of flooring options to choose from—hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl, and carpet in every color, stain, and style you can imagine. But where do you start? Here are some tips to help you pick the right option for your home and everyone who lives in it.

Reflect on your existing home or apartment

If you’ve lived in the home you’re renovating for several years, evaluate the current flooring and see what has worn down fast, what stained easily, and what was more of a pain to clean. What did you like and dislike about your current flooring?

Evaluate your lifestyle

If you have pets, you’ll want pet-stain resistant options such as laminate, tile, or stain-resistant carpet. Cincinnati can be cold—are you prepared to walk on cold tile in the morning? As for maintenance, dark floors can show every little speck of debris. Are you willing to sweep daily? Or would you prefer a light-colored stain? Here are a few more questions to consider:

How much foot traffic does the room receive?

What’s your budget?

How is the space typically used?

Sketch it out

Nothing fancy! A pen and paper will do, or open up PowerPoint and move around squares and rectangles to simulate the room you’re renovating. Mark any alcoves, intricate floor boards, or tough-to-reach areas that might need consideration or replacement. Entrances, doors, and measurements are key to planning too. Be sure to also note the current floor so you can decide to rip it up or level it.

Create a budget

Much like appliances, flooring is an expense and an investment that you want to accommodate your preference, sustain your future in the home, and eventually satisfy a buyer. Don’t forget to remember there are expenses beyond just the floor itself. Installation costs, hauling and moving furniture, leveling and removing existing floor if needed, and delivery could all be part of the cost. McSwain’s designers will work with your budget and find the best solution to fit your needs.

Are you ready to visit a showroom? Visit McSwain Carpets & Floors

Not only are the showrooms full of samples, you can speak with professionals ready to help, who can answer questions you might not have considered. Plus, McSwain encourages you to compare prices—they want you to get the best bang for your buck. Visit one of McSwain Carpets & Floors showrooms to go through your questions and pick out your dream floor.