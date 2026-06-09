How Students Can Get Aid to Go Abroad

Photograph by EdNurg via Adobe Stock

Studying abroad may seem costly, but many national and state-specific scholarships exist to help ease the financial burden for students. Here’s where you can apply for some of them.

National Scholarships

Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship: Up to $5,000

One of the largest scholarships in the country, open to any undergraduate students who are U.S. citizens and Pell-eligible.

Fund for Education Abroad: Up to $5,000 semesterly, and up to $1,250 for summers.

Students can pick any location, but must stay for a minimum of four weeks.

Fulbright: Awards vary, but most offer full funding

Available in more than 140 countries, this prestigious program is for post-graduate students wanting to study, research, or teach the English language abroad.

AIFS Abroad: Funding varies by scholarship, covering either semesterly or summer terms.

Various scholarships are offered, including cultural engagement and green ambassador scholarships.

Critical Language Scholarships (CLS): Provides one year of language study in eight weeks.

Around 315 U.S. undergraduate students were chosen for the language program in 2026, which offers language studies ranging from Arabic to Korean to Swahili.

Location Specific Scholarships

Freeman-ASIA Scholarship: Need-based funding to assist cost of program and related expenses

Scholarships for U.S. undergraduate students with demonstrated financial need to study abroad in East or Southeast Asia.

DAAD German Program: Funds a summer internship, a stipend, and housing/travel support

This program, funds a summer research internship in Germany for students in STEM.

Ohio Specific Scholarships

George C. Burke Scholarship

Available for all students (a rising sophomore or higher with minimum 3.0 GPA) for any summer study abroad trip spanning at least 21 days.

Donald N. Nelson Scholarship

Available for all Ohio-resident students (a rising sophomore or higher with a minimum 3.0 GPA) doing a semester or academic year abroad.

OIC Scholarship

Available for all Ohio-resident students (a rising sophomore or higher with a minimum 2.5 GPA) doing short-term study abroad, spanning five to 31 days in length.