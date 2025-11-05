How Selling One Residence Led to Three New Ones

Photographs By Stock.Adobe.com / Alicja Neumiler, Tamas, Iriana Shiyan

Stefanie Cation, who works for a medical device company, loves the rural setting of her new apartment in Dublin, Ohio, north of Columbus. But she also hankers for the energy and action of a bustling metropolis. And she’s always dreamed of owning a lake house. Thanks to some savvy planning and purchases, she didn’t have to choose between the three for her new life now that her kids have flown the coop.

After she sold the four-bedroom family home, she rented the one-floor apartment, which is big enough for the whole family to gather in. But, missing city amenities, she also closed on a one-bedroom condo off Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.

“My girlfriends and I have been coming to Cincinnati for years for getaways,” she says. “We go to ballgames and Oktoberfest, and we’ll walk across the river to have breakfast in Kentucky.”

A new favorite place to take in views is from The Chase, the rooftop bar on the new Moxy Hotel. Her condo is walking distance to that of her son, who works at Procter & Gamble. Turning her daydreaming mind to a possible lake house, she found a “ridiculous deal” on a two-bedroom retreat Lake Hamilton, complete with dock, about an hour north of Ft. Wayne. She went in on it with a friend.

Despite the diversification of her lodgings, her careful search and decision-making meant she still had money left over from the sale of that first house. She’s using it now to feather her nest at the condo. “I’m still thinking about the decorating vibe.” Now the city mouse is also a country mouse…and a lake mouse.