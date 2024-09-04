Selling a home can be a daunting process, but focusing on the right areas can make all the difference in attracting potential buyers and the highest offer. In a competitive real estate market, it’s essential to prepare for staging and home tours. By enhancing these five key areas, you not only can increase your home’s appeal but potentially boost its value by making a big impression on prospective buyers. Some fixes are free, like removing clutter; some are low-cost, like painting the trim in the main living space; and some are larger tasks that will take you a weekend to DIY.
Main Entryway
The entryway is the first thing visitors will see when they walk into your home for an open house or home tour. Make sure that it’s welcoming, uncluttered, and updated. If you can only choose one space inside your home to spruce up, make it the entry.
- Lighten the wall color with a fresh coat of paint
- Freshen up the staircase by painting the spindles, bannister, treads, or risers
- Replace flooring or carpet on the staircase
- Switch out light fixtures
Main Living Space
The living space can be a bigger time and money investment. But if we think about it, it’s where most families spend the majority of their time. Small updates can make a major difference to make the room pop.
- Choose a neutral wall color
- Paint the trim
- Whitewash red brick
- Update aging carpet
- Remove window treatments
- Consider staging instead of using personal furniture and belongings in photos
- Switch out light fixtures
Kitchen
Kitchens tend to be the most expensive investment when renovating or updating a home. Renovating an entire kitchen can be pricey and time consuming, but small tweaks, like updating hardware, can make the room look new.
- Paint the walls
- Paint the cabinets in lieu of replacing with new ones
- Switch out cabinet pulls and faucet hardware
- Update light fixtures
- Add new flooring
- Update appliances
- Remove clutter from countertops for staging photos and tours
Bathroom
Buyers can fall in love with a bathroom or view it as a dingy space that’s on top of their list to tackle when they move in. Give the buyer a reason to love the house even more with a handful of swaps and small tasks in the main bathroom.
- Paint the bathroom vanity
- Swap out vanity hardware
- Paint the walls
- Update mirrors and vanity lights
- Add a new towel bar, toilet paper holder, and towel ring
- Paint colored tile to neutralize the space
- Remove or replace the shower curtain with a neutral color.
Exterior Curb Appeal
Don’t forget the outdoors, too! Landscaping can be a dealbreaker to some buyers. Small updates here make all the difference.
- Paint exterior brick
- Paint accent items like shutters, the front door, fascia boards, and garage doors
- Update sconces or other outdoor light fixtures
- Clean up the landscape including trimming bushes, pulling weeds, mowing the lawn, and laying fresh mulch
- Pressure wash sidewalks and the driveway
Don’t want to tackle these projects on your own?
HOMEStretch is a full-service option that walks through your home, evaluates the state of each space, and recommends what to do. Tasks like decluttering, painting, and installing new flooring to update your space are HOMEStretch’s specialities. HOMEStretch is dedicated to enhancing the home’s buyer appeal while putting more money back into the home seller’s pockets at closing. To learn more about HOMEStretch’s services, visit their website to get the process started.
Facebook Comments