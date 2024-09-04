Selling a home can be a daunting process, but focusing on the right areas can make all the difference in attracting potential buyers and the highest offer. In a competitive real estate market, it’s essential to prepare for staging and home tours. By enhancing these five key areas, you not only can increase your home’s appeal but potentially boost its value by making a big impression on prospective buyers. Some fixes are free, like removing clutter; some are low-cost, like painting the trim in the main living space; and some are larger tasks that will take you a weekend to DIY.

Main Entryway

The entryway is the first thing visitors will see when they walk into your home for an open house or home tour. Make sure that it’s welcoming, uncluttered, and updated. If you can only choose one space inside your home to spruce up, make it the entry.

Lighten the wall color with a fresh coat of paint

Freshen up the staircase by painting the spindles, bannister, treads, or risers

Replace flooring or carpet on the staircase

Switch out light fixtures

Main Living Space

The living space can be a bigger time and money investment. But if we think about it, it’s where most families spend the majority of their time. Small updates can make a major difference to make the room pop.

Choose a neutral wall color

Paint the trim

Whitewash red brick

Update aging carpet

Remove window treatments

Consider staging instead of using personal furniture and belongings in photos

Switch out light fixtures

Kitchen

Kitchens tend to be the most expensive investment when renovating or updating a home. Renovating an entire kitchen can be pricey and time consuming, but small tweaks, like updating hardware, can make the room look new.

Paint the walls

Paint the cabinets in lieu of replacing with new ones

Switch out cabinet pulls and faucet hardware

Update light fixtures

Add new flooring

Update appliances

Remove clutter from countertops for staging photos and tours

Bathroom

Buyers can fall in love with a bathroom or view it as a dingy space that’s on top of their list to tackle when they move in. Give the buyer a reason to love the house even more with a handful of swaps and small tasks in the main bathroom.

Paint the bathroom vanity

Swap out vanity hardware

Paint the walls

Update mirrors and vanity lights

Add a new towel bar, toilet paper holder, and towel ring

Paint colored tile to neutralize the space

Remove or replace the shower curtain with a neutral color.

Exterior Curb Appeal

Don’t forget the outdoors, too! Landscaping can be a dealbreaker to some buyers. Small updates here make all the difference.

Paint exterior brick

Paint accent items like shutters, the front door, fascia boards, and garage doors

Update sconces or other outdoor light fixtures

Clean up the landscape including trimming bushes, pulling weeds, mowing the lawn, and laying fresh mulch

Pressure wash sidewalks and the driveway

Don’t want to tackle these projects on your own?

HOMEStretch is a full-service option that walks through your home, evaluates the state of each space, and recommends what to do. Tasks like decluttering, painting, and installing new flooring to update your space are HOMEStretch’s specialities. HOMEStretch is dedicated to enhancing the home’s buyer appeal while putting more money back into the home seller’s pockets at closing. To learn more about HOMEStretch’s services, visit their website to get the process started.