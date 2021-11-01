All children are different; however, recognizing delays in gross motor skills early allows for intervention and therapy to help your child. Tracking developmental milestones is critical to setting up your child for success. Jumping, running, crawling, and standing are milestones that vary child-to-child, but here’s a guide to help understand their importance and track your child’s progress.

What are gross motor skills?

Activities that use larger muscle groups and involve coordination and strength are gross motor skills. More intricate, involved skills—such as holding a pencil and picking up small objects—are considered fine motor skills. Postural control, balance, strength, and appropriate function of joints are all required for proper development of gross motor skills. Examples include:

Holding up the head

Rolling

Crawling

Sitting

Standing

Walking

Jumping

Bouncing a ball

Riding a bike

Why are gross motor skills so important?

Children from infants to age 3 learn through play. Therefore, movement is critical to a child’s development. Missing milestones can cause delays in one area that can compound into several areas and also inhibit everyday functions like walking, running, and crawling. For example, if a child is having difficulty balancing they might also have difficulty putting on their own clothes or playing on the playground.

Parents trust ABC Pediatric Therapy

As parents, seeking the best possible options and support is the priority. ABC Pediatric Therapy has experience intervening with children of all ages and transforming their growth.

“Ariah arrived for physical therapy with concerns of frequent falling due to her right foot rotating inward. She was fiercely independent and did not appreciate directed tasks. However, she responded well to a play based approach to therapy and soon began to see progress in lower extremity strength, balance, and coordination, leading to improved gait and function.” —Alex M. Buchkovich, PT, DPT

Find out if your child is on track by using a Free Online Screening Tool

It’s important to have a baseline of developmental milestones to keep track as your child grows. ABC’s interactive screening tool asks questions about fine and gross motor skills, sensory, and speech to understand if your child is meeting crucial developmental milestones.

Seek professional help

ABC offers one-on-one therapy and age-appropriate equipment and play-based techniques to strengthen muscles, boost coordination, and improve a child’s overall mobility. The innovative playground gym was designed to develop physical abilities in a safe and enjoyable environment where children are excited to learn. If you’re unsure about your child’s development, contact ABC Pediatric Therapy for professional support. You will meet with a therapist to discuss your concerns and a treatment plan that is best for your child’s needs.