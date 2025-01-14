Giving Birth and Being Heard

Illustration by Chiara Ghigliazza

When expectant moms in Cincinnati don’t feel heard by their OB/GYNs before giving birth, they often reach out to Anita Weisberger, M.D. The Christ Hospital doctor has a reputation for spending extra time with patients and helping them achieve the birth they’re hoping for, in addition to the main goal of a healthy mom and baby. She’s especially helpful to moms hoping to have a vaginal birth after C-section (VBAC), which some physicians are more willing to try than others.

“I’ve been getting a lot of referrals for more VBACs recently,” says Weisberger, noting that interest has picked up since the early and mid-2000s, an era rife with lawsuits and liability concerns. Moms hoping to attempt a VBAC sometimes report their birthing wishes are unheard by their doctors. Weisberger has been there herself, having had two VBACs herself. “I remember having a strong desire myself to have a vaginal delivery,” she says. “I felt it deep in my soul.”

Patients might complain about long wait times for appointments with Weisberger, but she takes her time to listen to each one, as evidenced by reviews on her hospital bio page. VBACS are typically attempted by patients who have only had one previous C-section; the decision often comes down to whether or not a health care provider is comfortable with the idea.

“The most serious risk is that the area of the uterus that was previously sewn closed [during C-section] could potentially break open during contractions,” Weisberger says. It’s a less than 1 percent risk, she says, but can be “catastrophic.” Patients have a short amount of time between a rupture and needing to deliver, so VBACs “really need to be performed in a hospital.”

Birthing families sometimes seek hospitals with lower C-section rates, which can indicate that the physicians try everything else before resorting to a C-section— a major but sometimes lifesaving surgery. Around 1 in 3 babies nationwide are born by C-section, while 15 of 100 babies are born by VBAC.

Beyond VBACs, listening to patients means better outcomes for the moms and babies. “I don’t follow my time constraints,” Weisberger says. “I joke with my patients and tell them I was born two weeks late and haven’t been on time since.” She has a full discussion with patients before their exams and doesn’t leave the room without asking if they have additional concerns. If something unexpected happens during delivery, she says, that initial trust means patients know she’s doing all she can.

Weisberger prioritizes “shared decision making” maternity care, where patient and provider determine the best path forward as a team, exploring all of the available data. Through these conversations, slowly but surely Cincinnati moms can head into motherhood confident that their voice is heard.