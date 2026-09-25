From Family Tribute to City-Wide Tradition: Celebrating 20 Years of Ride Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Ride Cincinnati

In 2005, breast cancer devastated one local family. The tragic loss of mother Marlene Harris, though, who battled the disease for 15 years before passing away at age 61, became the catalyst for a fundraising event that has brought an entire city together for 20 years.

As an avid cyclist, Harvey Harris and his family decided a bike ride would be the best way to honor their wife and mother. Since the first cycle in 2007, Ride Cincinnati has transformed from a family’s tribute to a city-wide tradition, seeing more than 10,000 riders and donating more than $10.9 million in cancer research grants to local charities and organizations.

“Every dollar stays local, which is really important,” says Allison Schroeder, PR director for Ride Cincinnati. “We want to make sure Cincinnati is the best place for people to receive cancer treatment.”

Ride Cincinnati has transformed over two decades into the region’s leading cycling fundraiser against cancer. The nonprofit started a new partnership with Cincinnati Cancer Foundation, which provides grants to research programs, community programs, and nonprofits that provide support for people living with cancer. Schroeder said that last year alone, 27 different grants were given out to organizations around Cincinnati.

Cofounder Allison Harris-Gordon, the daughter of Harvey and Marlene, says losing her mother to breast cancer at a young age was devastating to the family. “It’s just a wake-up call that tomorrow is never promised.” And, she adds, “Little did I know that I would be diagnosed.”

Harris-Gordon, now 56, has been diagnosed with cancer three times—her first diagnosis came at 25. “He (Harvey) has watched his own daughter deal with this, and lost his wife,” she says.

Yet, the family remains inspired by the support Ride Cincinnati continues to receive year after year in their battle against cancer. “We’ve been able to provide more than 100 grants for cancer research, education, and care throughout the city of Cincinnati,” says Harris-Gordon. “Helping people through our outlet that our family started is something I’m just so proud of. Its had a tremendous impact on the cancer community in a very positive way.”

Early in Ride Cincinnati’s founding, Harris-Gordon connected with Eileen Barrett and her husband John, CEO of Western & Southern. The financial group agreed to become a major sponsor of the event and has remained on board throughout Ride Cincinnati’s 20 years. In the first year, the Harris family’s goal was to raise $50,000. Instead, they nearly tripled the amount, fundraising $143,000—and knew they had something special.

During Schroeder’s first year working at the nonprofit, she recalls being eight months pregnant with her son. Since then, her son has been involved with Ride Cincinnati his entire life. “Last year, he was a youth ambassador and raised several hundred dollars on his own,” she says. “He was actually able to participate on his own. So it was a very full circle moment and a very big point of pride for me to share this family tradition now with my family.”

This year’s ride on September 26 will have riders kick off at 7:30 a.m., dispatching at Sawyer Point. Rider can complete four different courses: a four-mile loop or an open road course of 30, 50, and 60 miles across Taylor-Southgate Bridge and going as far as Butler, Kentucky, and back. Every rider will have an RFID tracker that their friends and families can watch to see their progress throughout the day. Cincinnati Red Bike, a sponsor of the event, will allow riders to rent a bike for $5 if they have difficulties bringing their personal bike to Sawyer Point.

After the ride every year, an afterparty is thrown to celebrate the riders and the amount of money fundraised for cancer research. This year’s party is set to be the biggest one yet, according to Schroeder. The afterparty will be held at Yeatman’s Cove and Sawyer Point at The Banks surrounding the start and finish lines, and will have food, drinks, and entertainment. Cincinnati’s JonJon from Kiss 107.1 will also attend, celebrating throughout the day with riders as they complete their courses.