Four Local Spots Pairing Coffee with Cocktails

Photograph by Devyn Glista

If you’re looking for something a little stronger than coffee, check out these four local spots brewing up special roasts and mixing delicious cocktails.

1215 Wine Bar & Coffee Lab

Whether you’re in search of a morning pick-me-up or an after-dinner nightcap, this Vine Street mainstay is a godsend. Grab a latte or a glass of wine (or both—no judgement here) and snag a bistro table by the floor-to-ceiling window in the front of the shop for some of OTR’s best people-watching.

1215 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 429-5745, 1215vine.com

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Bean & Barley

Is it a coffeehouse? A brewery? Or just the best of both worlds? You’ll find beers, ciders, and coffee on tap side-by-side at this O’Bryonville café-slash-taproom. On the weekdays, stop by for both morning and evening happy hours.

2005 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 898-1261, beanandbarley.co

The Bow Tie Cafe

Restaurant, wine bar, brunch spot—what can’t this shapeshifting Mt. Adams café do? Stop by in the a.m. for a breakfast burrito and a nitro cold brew, then end the day with a glass of wine under the bistro lights on the charming patio.

1101 St. Gregory St., Mt. Adams, (513) 621-2233, bowtiecafe.com

Awakenings

With a prime location on Hyde Park Square and a focus on boutique wines and thoughtfully sourced roasts, Awakenings is a day-and-night destination. Go for the drinks—the shop hosts wine tastings every Thursday through Sunday—and stay for the local art installations, which rotate monthly.

2734 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 321-2525, awakeningscoffeeandwine.com