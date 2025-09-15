Photograph courtesy The Flying Pig Marathon

The Flying Pig Marathon may be many months away, but kids across the region are starting to sign up for the Flying Pig Youth Program as the school year begins. The program is an award-winning initiative embedded in schools and communities across the region, giving kids a fun way to train for race day. At Cheviot School, Shawna Whigham-Peoples is preparing for another year of leading a group through the program. She first got involved when she volunteered with her own child and realized the opportunity to bring to her school. “It’s an opportunity for children to get involved in something that they may not have been exposed to,” says Whigham-Peoples. “They’re excited they ’made the team.’ ” The program teaches teamwork, a sense of belonging, intro to healthy habits, and goal setting, all while training for race day. Each practice is part running and part learning and playing games and Whigham-Peoples says the camaraderie is often the part the children enjoy most.

Photograph courtesy The Flying Pig Marathon

For many students, the Flying Pig Youth Program is their first introduction to organized activities, and the impact goes far beyond race day. Whigham-Peoples has seen students grow in confidence, set and achieve personal goals, and form friendships they may not have otherwise made in the classroom. Some start out hesitant about what the practices will involve, but they look forward to the challenge and being part of a team. Whigham-Peoples recalls one student that was slower than the rest of her friends during practices. The friendly competition was a fun way to motivate each other, but her sights were set on race day. Her goal was to be the first from the school to cross the finish line. She trained at home and at school, and over time she was no longer the slowest one in the pack. And on race day, she accomplished her goal to finish the race. Whigham-Peoples says it’s stories like this that makes the experience special for the kids. One year, a local running store sponsored the group and gifted each child running shoes.

If you’re a parent, teacher, or coach that’s thinking about leading a team, Whigham-Peoples says go for it! “Not only is it for the students, the students get to see [you] outside of your normal role and see you playing and having fun,” adds Whigham-Peoples. “Being a school secretary, I’m always busy and it’s very rewarding to see the smiles on the kids’ faces especially after the race at the end and [they have] their medals and the sense of accomplishment.”

Photograph courtesy The Flying Pig Marathon

The youth program is available for all ages with a variety of races to train. Fill out the interest form and youth program coordinator Derek Mast will reach out with follow up information on how to implement the programming at your school or community, or e-mail kids@flyingpigmarathon.com for more information.