Flight Club’s Shareables Hit a Bullseye

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Bring your A-game and an empty stomach for the ultimate darts session at Flight Club. The “social darts” bar concept landed in Cincinnati in the former Saks Fifth Avenue building in December, and brought with it interactive darts-based games, cocktails, and a packed menu of upscale bar food.

While you’re in your oche (a term meaning the line a player must stand behind when throwing a dart but is also used at Flight Club to refer to the space where you play), you can press a button to flag down your server to order your next round of food or drink.

The lobster elote (grilled street corn, jalapeños, cilantro, cotija, and mayo) might catch your eye. Served with crispy Tajín flour tortilla chips, the dip is creamy yet surprisingly light. The parmesan truffle fries, topped with parsley and served with a healthy side of ketchup, are pleasant but not overwhelming, making them an elevated take on the classic salted fries (which are also on the menu).

Photograph by Catherine Grace

The star of the shareables section are the mini tacos. Choose from al pastor, Cuban, poké, or beef barbacoa, and you’ll be served up a set of five bite-sized tacos, each with a crunchy hard shell. If you’re with a group, order a sharing platter with three of each flavor.

For something a little more filling, try the buffalo chicken sliders (buffalo sauce, arugula, carrot and celery curls, and ranch, served on brioche bun). Ask for extra napkins—you don’t want the sauce dripping all over everything when it’s your turn to throw.

Flight Club Cincinnati, 125 W. Fifth St., downtown