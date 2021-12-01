Staying right here in Ohio for the holidays? Get your glow on with a tan from Mobile Glow. Built by two Cincinnati west siders-turned-east siders, co-owners Laura Borsky and Kate Rath, the duo bring spray tans to your living room—literally. “Everybody feels better with a tan,” says Borsky. When they arrive at your home, the team will develop a customized solution that fits your skin and goals. Celebrate the holidays with a healthy tan from Mobile Glow—here’s why you should (and how it works)!

It’s easy to schedule your appointment online

Borsky recommends scheduling your at-home appointment a couple of days before a party or event, but if you have a spray tan emergency, they have an option for that. Once you’re scheduled, a Mobile Glow associate will contact you to talk about the type of tan you want and get your address.

It’s quick and convenient

Mobile Glow comes to your house. They’ll bring a small, portable 7-foot-by-4-foot tent, plus tan solutions, airbrush, and disposable undergarments—all they need is an outlet to plug in their machine. The all-female staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the whole process only takes 15–20 minutes.

Customizable shade to match your skin tone and shade goals—and it’s not orange

From organic options to rapid results, they’ll whip up a formula that will work for you. “It’s very personalized,” says Borsky. “What your goal is, what you want to achieve—we walk you through the formulas.” The rapid option is developed in three hours or less and you control your tan intensity by choosing when you wash it off. You can also opt for the traditional route that develops in 24 hours. The solution itself is made here in Ohio and gives an anti-orange, skin-firming glow. The formulas are between 95 and 100 percent organically derived and the Mobile Glow team is professionally trained by the Norvell brand to help you find the perfect shade.

Look your best this holiday season

A spray tan can have a slimming effect, can even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of cellulite, veins, and freckles. Ring in the new year with a glow that will last five to 10 days.

Support a small business

Mobile Glow is brand new! The company was born in August 2021. “Our main focus of this business is to help others feel good through a healthy tan,” says Rath. The Cincinnati natives are excited to offer this convenient option to make you feel confident.

Ready to book your appointment?

Visit Mobile Glow’s website to schedule your appointment. You can also pay for the service digitally, making the process totally seamless.