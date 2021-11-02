Find Your New Favorite Coffee Spot

Find your next favorite spot to chill or get some work done at these local coffee shops.

Illustration by Delphine Lee

GET COZY AT . . .

Roebling Point Books & Coffee (Covington), a Northern Kentucky paradise for bookworms pouring organic, fair-trade coffee from independent, family-owned roasters. Iris BookCafé (Over-the-Rhine), a coffeehouse, brunch spot, used bookstore, and art gallery rolled into one eclectic storefront and perfect for a crisp autumn day. Lola’s (downtown), an urban oasis with an atmosphere to fit your mood, whether you’re looking for a welcoming space to meet friends or a hip after-work cocktail spot.

GATHER AT . . .

Redtree Art+Coffee (Oakley), a cavernous art gallery and coffeehouse offering plenty of private tables and rentable gathering space. Highland Coffee House (Corryville), the storied UC-adjacent haunt that opens at 5 p.m. and keeps its doors open until the early hours of the morning—perfect for students and night owls alike. The Coffee Peddlar (Harrison), a cozy main street brunch spot with live music on Friday nights and an enclosed courtyard for outside get-togethers.

GET WORK DONE AT . . .

Mom ‘n ‘Em (Camp Washington), the light-filled brainchild of the Ferrari Bros, stocked with all the coffee (and wine) you could possibly need to fuel a remote workday. College Hill Coffee Co. (College Hill), a neighborhood gem with a wide variety of workspace setups for your next brainstorming session or solo professional pursuits. White Oak Coffee House (Cheviot), a cozy house-turned-coffee-shop with an unpretentious menu and cushy surroundings that give “work from home” a whole new meaning.

GET OUTSIDE AT . . .

Mile 42 Coffee (Loveland), a walk-up window cafe just steps from the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail that serves up Loveland-inspired classics like the “Frogman Mocha.” Trailhead Coffee (Newport), a specialty coffee bar (also with a walk-up window) tucked inside Reser Bicycle Outfitters. Hometown Cafe (Loveland), a centrally located lunch-and-coffee spot in easy walking distance to the bike trail, East Loveland Nature Preserve, and Nisbet Park.