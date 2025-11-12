Keep Students Engaged With Some of Cincy’s More Unique Field Trip Options

Everyone loves a field trip, but sometimes the usual permission-slip suspects can get stale. Luckily, many destinations in Cincinnati offer more exciting and unique options for both students and educators to enjoy.

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Build a Baseball Team

Students can channel their inner Moneyball at this Reds Hall of Fame school program. Designed for grades 3–12, the class will use real MLB budgets and statistics to assemble a dream team, conduct a press conference, and determine the winners through the power of math. Reds Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Get Immersed in Language and Art

For language students studying French, Spanish, and German, the Cincinnati Art Museum has programs centering on the art of those cultures. Additionally, tours can be conducted entirely in those languages to help the students improve their listening and fluency. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Do Some Horse Math

Educators at Greenacres Farm have designed horse-based math and science programs for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. Students can learn about linear equations, forces, energy flow, and the Pythagorean theorem all while practicing equine management skills. Greenacres Farm, 8300 Spooky Hollow Rd., Indian Hill

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Become a Firefighter

Field trip programming at the Cincinnati Fire Museum is all about combining the fun of sliding down firepoles with the important education of fire safety. Students will try on real firefighter gear, operate some historic machinery, “drive” a fire engine, and learn how to keep themselves and their families safe in case of fire. Cincinnati Fire Museum, 315 W. Court St., West End

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Make Some Maple Syrup

You can go from sap to syrup in the Cincinnati Nature Center’s Maple Sugaring school program. Students from kindergarten to eighth grade will get to hike through the trees learning about photosynthesis and the maple sugaring process before trying some for themselves. Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Become a Modern-Day Freedom Fighter

This high school program at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center not only teaches students about the history of slavery and civil rights but empowers them to become modern abolitionists and champion justice. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Learn Survival Skills

At LaBoiteaux Woods Nature Center, students in grades 4–8 can become immersed in the world of survival literature like Hatchet and My Side of the Mountain, learning important wilderness survival skills like building fires, locating water, creating shelter, and more. LaBoiteaux Woods, 5400 Lanius Ln., College Hill

Illustration by Carlie Burton

Save Endangered Species

The important work being done in the Center of Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) at the Cincinnati Zoo can be shared with students from junior high through college with a guided tour of the lab where they’ll get to see scientists at work protecting and repopulating endangered plants and animals. Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale