Experience Peak Fall Fun at Blooms and Berries

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Every year when October rolls around, Cincinnatians scramble to fit in as much fall fun as possible. Cider mills. Hayrides. Pumpkin patches. Corn mazes. Fall festivals. The list goes on (and on), making each day leading up to Halloween a scramble to make the most of this fleeting season.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

There’s one fall festival in Cincinnati, however, that offers all of the above—and so much more—and that’s Fall on the Farm at Blooms and Berries.

Each year, this family-run farm in Loveland, Ohio, puts on a family-friendly fall festival that’s become a beloved tradition for many local households. Blooms and Berries’ annual event is widely regarded as one of the best fall festivals in Cincinnati, offering good, old-fashioned fun on the farm. Of course, Fall on the Farm features tried-and-true seasonal favorites like hayrides, farm animals, barnyard games, and pumpkins aplenty; these are the things that have earned it high praise over the years.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

But this family-run farm is by no means resting on its laurels. Instead, Blooms and Berries manages to make its annual tradition even better, year after year. Since we started attending this fall festival nearly a decade (!) ago, they’ve added sunflower fields, a sensory-friendly play area, massive pumpkin bounce pad, hand-built biergarten, and, most recently, an interactive petting farm and “Barnyard 500” racing area with pedal tractors.

Blooms and Berries is one of those family traditions that all six of us enjoy, year after year. Watching my kids experience the farm in new and different ways is a delight and recreating classic photo ops (see below) is bittersweet and heartwarming all at the same time. Childhood—and fall—passes in an instant, and traditions are ways to ground us in the present, enjoying this season of the year—and life.

Fall on the Farm happens daily through Oct. 31. Blooms and Berries, 9669 S. St. Rt. 48, Loveland