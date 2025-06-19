Enjoying the Sights and Sounds of Summer at Local Parks

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Parks

Interested in nature exploration, good food, and quality music? We found outdoor events and programs happening at Greater Cincinnati parks throughout the summer to get the most out of your sunny days.

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve hosts “Wildlife Weeks” to introduce children to wildlife through hands-on activities, animal encounters, and nature exploration. This event has sessions throughout the summer that repeat once daily June 18–21 (snakes), June 25–28 (turtles), and July 2–5 (raptors). Sessions begin at 11 a.m. each day and end at 3 p.m. If you’re looking for a free option for younger children, come on a Friday for “Wild Stories” at 10:30 a.m. and pay at the door for “Wildlife Weeks” if you decide to stick around. $2, 3455 Poole Rd., Colerain Township, (513) 521-7275

Lake Isabella offers several children’s fishing camps this summer. For novice fishers, ages 8 to 12, “Fishing 101: Reeling in the Basics” will run from June 17 to 20 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more experienced fishers, ages 8 to 14, “Fishing 202: Exploring Deeper Waters” will be available from June 24 to 27, 7:30–11:30 a.m. Campers with their own fishing gear can bring it along, or are able to borrow gear from Great Parks. $200, 10174 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland, (513) 791-1663

Lake Isabella hosts its “Burger and Brews” event on Fridays throughout the summer. Freshly-grilled burgers, hot dogs, and an assortment of brews will be available for purchase, while live music from a local artist plays in the background. Katie Pritchard will play on June 27, Jonathan Cody White on July 11, Charlie John on July 25, Katie Prichard again on August 8, and Ed Sax on August 22. 10174 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland, (513) 791-1663

Harrison’s Miami Whitewater Forest offers two weeks of “Operation Outdoors: Into the Wild” for kids ages 4 to 11 who are ready to solve puzzles, create crafts, and observe the plants and animals around them. This summer camp will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23–27 and July 7–11. $275, 9001 Mount Hope Rd., Harrison, (513) 367-4774

The “Tree Walk Series” is underway at Winton Woods. Guests will meet with a guide and walk a trail, learning identification tips and tricks from an expert. Take a walk down Kingfisher Trail on July 6 and Harbor Loop Trail on August 10. Tree walks begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour. 10245 Winton Rd., Springfield Township, (513) 521-7275

The Winton Woods Farm and Equestrian Center is hosts its “Farmer for a Week: Young Farmhands” program for kids ages 6 to 12 who enjoy farm animals, barn activities, and being in nature. The program runs 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. June 30–July 3 and July 21–24. 10073 Daly Rd., Springfield Township, (513) 931-3057

Meadow Links & Golf Academy will have free golf training sessions for aspiring junior golfers, ages 7 to 17, on July 5 and August 21. Training runs from 1 to 2 p.m., and online registration is required. 10999 Mill Rd., Forest Park, (513) 825-3701

Krohn Conservatory is partnering with Woodburn Games to host a uniquely-themed game night every other Wednesday this summer. Game nights run from 6 to 8 p.m., and each ticket includes two slices of pizza. Guests will play Rolling Heights on June 11, Azul: Stained Glass of Sintra on June 25, Kutna Hora on July 9, and Castles of Mad King Ludwig on July 23. $20, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park, (513) 421-4086

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Parks

Sawyer Point hosts weekly “Teen Skate Nights” on Fridays throughout the summer from 6 to 10 p.m., including skating, dancing, music, treats, and art. Attending teens get free admission and skate rental with a valid ID. 925 Riverside Dr., Riverside

Live musical performances take the stage at Smale Riverfront Park on Thursdays throughout the summer, complete with food and drinks from Moerlein Lager House. A DJ will play music from 6 to 7 p.m., and a band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Check out Smale Riverfront Park’s website for a complete list of performances. 8 W. Mehring Way, The Banks, (513) 352-6180

Every Wednesday throughout June, Kennedy Heights Park offers food, activities, and an arts and music experience at “Play in the Park.” Events run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and include a live performance. 6000 Kennedy Ave., Kennedy Heights, (513) 357-2604

Westwood Works [Out] invites all ages and experience levels to come together at Westwood Town Hall every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for free hour-long fitness lessons in the park (weather permitting). Lessons run through September 30. 3019 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 662-9109

Summit Park brings back its “Summit Cinema” series this summer, offering four different family-friendly movie showings. Bring a chair or blanket and come out to the park at dusk (around 9 p.m.) for Wicked on June 26, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on July 10, and A Minecraft Movie on July 24. 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 745-8443

Burnet Woods hosts a community concert from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday of the summer, from now until August 6. Food, drinks, games, and free art projects will also be available during performances. 3251 Brookline Dr., Clifton, (513) 357-2604

Ault Park’s summer music festival, a long-standing Cincinnati tradition, will be run from 6 to 10 p.m. on June 19 (The Whammies), July 17 (Mojo Rizin), and Aug. 15 (Floyd and the Walkmen). The first two hours of festivities will include inflatables, crafts, and games available for kids. Telescopes will also be set up (weather permitting) by astronomer Dean Regas. 5090 Observatory Circle, Mt. Lookout, (513) 357-2604

Art Equals and Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday to teach a different craft. Art supplies will be provided, and all ages and skill levels may join. 3952 Madison Pike, Covington, (859) 525-7529

Nearly every other Thursday this summer, Pioneer Park will offer a free children’s science program. Running from 9:30 a.m. to noon, the program will take place on June 26, July 10, July 24, and Aug. 7. 3952 Madison Pike, Covington, (859) 525-7529

Middleton-Mills Park offers free nature programs every Wednesday this summer, no matter the weather. “Wild Wednesdays” run from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and the Summer Food Service Program and Kenton County Schools are partnering to offer attending children free lunches. Adults can buy a lunch for $5. 3415 Mills Rd., Covington, (859) 525-7529

Boone Woods Park hosts a series of six concerts at its amphitheater—bring your own chair or blanket and stay awhile on June 28, July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9, and August 16. Performances start at 7 p.m.. 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, (859) 334-2117

There are three chances to experience Boone Woods Park’s “Family Fun Nights” this summer: June 26, featuring Madcap Puppets; July 10, featuring River City Puppets; and July 24, featuring A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Performances start at 7 p.m. 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, (859) 334-2117

Book Woods Park hosts movie nights on Fridays beginning around 9:15 p.m. See Moana 2 on June 13, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse on June 20, Man of Steel on July 11, The Little Mermaid (2023) on July 18, Big Hero 6 on July 25, and Beauty and the Beast (2013) on August 1. 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, (859) 334-2117

A.J. Jolly Park brings back its “Jolly Thursdays” program to offer families free educational entertainment from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 26, July 10, July 17, and July 24. 1501 Race Track Rd., Alexandria, (859) 635-4423