Don’t Stay Stationary to Find Good Stationery

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Whether you’re looking for personalized wedding invitations, an ink refill for your fine fountain pen, or simply a fun new set of sticky notes for your desk, local shops have all your stationery and office supply needs covered.

Paper Wings

Since MiCA 12/v opened in 2007, its inventory has included art, decor, accessories, and gifts created by independent artists and designers. Twelve years later, sister store Paper Wings opened right next door in response to a demand from customers for more paper goods. In opening the accompanying stationery shop, owners Mike and Carolyn Denininger find themselves encouraging a “lost art” of sorts: The practice of slowing down and writing by hand. Aside from Paper Wings’s selection of paper products, including cards, journals, fine writing utensils, and—like always—original art (all of which is available for free delivery for customers within the I-275 loop), the storefront also hosts small art shows and craft workshops. 1203 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-3500

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Handzy

Bestie-owned design studio Handzy offers an adorable supply of everything from clothing and accessories to home decor and assorted candies. A standout from its selection is its quirky collection of journals, stickers, planners, notecards, and other stationery sets—all in vibrant colors and patterns. It started with a dream from Brittney Braemer, who intended to create a business designing and creating stationery sets. After renting a space with Suzy Hinnefeld, the two began designing brands and logos for small businesses and sold their stationery designs through online storefronts and craft fairs. Now, the shop is a destination for bright, fun, and colorful cards and crafts. 421 W. Sixth St., Covington, (859) 431-2883

Photograph by HATSUE

The Sticker Shop

Recently opened in Wyoming, The Sticker Shop’s inventory includes everything from stationery to scrapbooking materials—but stickers are central to the shop’s catalog. Owned by author, blogger, and disability advocate Amy Webb, the shop is an homage to her childhood love for collecting stickers and trading with stickers books, and has since morphed into a one-of-a-kind destination for writing utensils, greeting cards, journals, notebooks, scrapbooks, and unique and vintage stickers of all sorts. 434 A. Springfield Pke., Wyoming, (513) 854-3210

Poeme

Conveniently located near Hyde Park Square, Poeme aims to take away the strain of stationery shopping. Since its establishment 20 years ago, customers have requested customized wedding and party invitations, birth announcements, and other personalized stationery for milestone events, even amid the rise of the digital age and ever-popular e-invites. The process is personal—Poeme doesn’t work with templates, instead taking the time to learn all the small details that customers want in their product, sketching ideas in real time, and working with local artists to craft the perfect final product. In addition to its customized stationery service, Poeme offers a regular selection of cards, stationery sets, gifts, notebooks, and more. 3433 Michigan Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 321-4999

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Since 1993, Appointments—on the second floor of downtown’s Carew Tower—has been a staple for fine writing instruments. Its selection nearly two dozen kinds of pens is unmatched, and complemented by knowledgeable staff that can service any and all types. In addition to its utensil selection, Appointments offers various leather goods and stationery, from refillable notebooks and journals to leather bags and wallets to one-of-a-kind notecards and vintage pieces from Rookwood Pottery. 441 Vine St. #20, downtown, (513) 421-7430