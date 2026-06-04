DJ Boywife Is Always on the Cutting Edge of Fashion

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Shirt: Thrifted

Skirt: Depop

Belt: Thrifted

Shoes: Marine Serre

Bracelet: Maison Margiela

Occupation: DJ Boywife

Style: Elevated, genderfluid streetwear

What inspires your style?

When I was a kid, my brother got me into fantasy video games. As I got older, I got into Thierry Mugler, John Galliano, and Vivienne Westwood.

What fashion rules do you like to break?

Because I’m a man, it’s like this androgynous thing; it’s inherently subversive. [Also,] I love clashing patterns.

Has it always come natural to dress in feminine styles?

I can feel hot going on a date as a boy, but it doesn’t even come close to the tights and the heels and the skirts. It’s a state of mind, like armor. Nothing you say will make me feel bad because I know I look good.

Are your off-duty looks similar to your performance style?

It depends on what I’m feeling, like if I feel like spending an hour doing makeup. The labeling of clothing by gender is out the window to me, so I don’t wear heels and skirts, but I still will wear a “girl’s” tank top.

Do you often feel like the best dressed in the room?

Not in Cincinnati. Cincinnati has fashion divas. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

If your closet catches fire, what would you save?

Shoes would come first. My favorite skirts come second. If there’s still time…my mom’s heirlooms will come third.

What advice do you have for people navigating their own style?

Honestly, go out. We’re all weirdos here. You owe it to yourself to figure out who you are. Put the fear aside, and you will be rewarded. They’ll find any reason, any difference to belittle us. That is your power. That is what makes you special. You can spend so much of your life trying to be something you’re not, and ultimately you will fail.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Shirt: Thrifted

Skirt: Thrifted

Belt: Thrifted

Tights: Amazon

Shoes: EYTYS