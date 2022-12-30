Count Down to 2023 at These Greater Cincinnati NYE Parties

Photograph by Bernard Bodo via stock.adobe.com

Happy New Year, Cincinnati! Whether you’re looking for a fun night for the whole family or a more adult celebration, you’ll be sure to find something fun to do this New Year’s Eve on this list.

Back to the 90’s: New Year’s Eve Bash

Ring in the New Year by paying tribute to the past at this 90’s-themed celebration, complete with music and games from the decade, a photo booth and more. Ticket price includes three beer tickets, a 90’s snack buffet, champagne to toast at midnight and 2 raffle tickets.

Dec 31, 7 pm, Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

NYE Festivities at Hard Rock Casino

As sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1, Reds legend Pete Rose will place the casino’s first sports bet shortly after midnight at Hard Rock’s new sports betting center joined by a slew of other Cincinnati sports royalty including Anthony Muñoz, Mary Wineberg, Marty Brennaman, and others. Joe Mixon’s NYE Party sold out early, but according to the Bengals running back’s Instagram story, you should still pull up: “City shutting down for this one!”

Dec 31, 9 pm, Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway St., downtown

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Silent Disco

Visit The View at Shires’ Garden for a three-course meal on the rooftop followed by a silent disco in the parlor this New Year’s Eve. Ticket price includes three courses and a sparkling toast.

Dec 31, 4 pm, The View at Shires’ Garden, 309 Vine St., downtown

Photograph From BB Riverboats on Instagram

New Year’s Eve Kid’s Cruise

Want to celebrate before bedtime? Count down to noon with your little ones and celebrate the New Year with a lunch buffet, DJ, all the party favors, and more on this annual BB Riverboats cruise.

Dec 31, 10:30am-1:30pm, BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise

Set sail on the Ohio River and cruise into 2023 on the BB Riverboats voyage. The excursion includes a full dinner, a late-night snack, champagne, a bar with other options for purchase, and live music.

Dec 31, 8 pm-1 am, BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport.

New Year’s Eve at Vinoklet

Celebrate the New Year at Vinoklet Winery with one of their two event packages. The Grilled to Perfection Dinner package includes a wine tasting and a 1/2 bottle of wine per person. The Dinner and Dancing package brings the party, featuring a DJ, open bar for beer and wine as well as a cash bar and cocktail hour, dinner and dancing.

Dec 31, times vary, Vinkolet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Colerain

Cincinnati Cyclones + Indoor Fireworks Show

Don’t worry sports fans—you can combine the game with family friendly New Year’s Eve festivities at this Cyclones vs. Walleye game. Stay until the end for the indoor fireworks show to celebrate.

Dec. 31 6 pm, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Hotel Covington’s Midnight on Madison Party

Complete with a balloon drop, dance floor, 360 photo booth and Bubble Bar with a champagne fountain, you won’t want to miss this New Year’s Eve party at Hotel Covington. Both general admission and Bottomless Bubbles VIP tickets are available.

Dec 31, 9 pm, Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington

Family New Year’s Eve at Bircus Brewing Co.

Bring the whole family to this New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a Circus Mojo performance and workshop, wood-fired pizza and a 7:00 ball drop with a ginger ale toast.

Dec 31, 5–7 pm, Bircus Brewing Co., 322 Elm St., Ludlow, KY

New Year’s Eve at QCE

Queen City Exchange’s open-bar New Year’s Eve party will be a great place to celebrate the New Year. Your ticker includes an open bar, heavy appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. Tables are also available for reservation.

Dec 31, 9 pm, Queen City Exchange, 32 West Court St., Downtown

New Year’s Eve at Subito

Nothing sets you up for a good year like fine dining. Subito at The Lytle Park Hotel is featuring a five course New Year’s Eve dinner that will be sure to please.

Dec 31, 5–10 pm, The Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., downtown

New Year’s Day Yoga

Start 2023 off on a peaceful note and refresh from New Year’s Eve activities with this yoga session at World Peace Yoga. All skill levels are welcome to attend, and both in-person and online sessions are available.

Jan 1, 11:30 am, World Peace Yoga Cincinnati, 268 Ludlow Ave., Clifton