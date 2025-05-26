Classic Design Meets Contemporary Color in Over-the-Rhine

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix

Address: 1409 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Price: $1,899,000

Contemporary houses can boast classic exteriors—such is the case with a trendy Over-the-Rhine home for sale. Located at 1409 Race St., the house has an exterior befitting the area’s turn-of-the-century Italianate style. But looks are deceiving, as this abode was actually built in 2020.

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix

Inside, the house has ample square footage. “Unlike the homes built in 1890, this house has wide, open interiors, walk-in closets, high ceilings, and just plenty of space overall—not to mention the four bedrooms, three full baths, and two half baths,” says Walt Gibler, team lead at The Gibler Team.

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix

1409 Race offers more than 4,350 square feet of luxurious finished space, which includes an expansive balcony with a gas fireplace. Located off the living room, the balcony nearly doubles the amount of entertainment space available in the home—which will come in handy given the number of guests’ cars the property can accommodate. The house has a two-car garage, plus three additional parking spots in the driveway. The abode also comes with a second-floor laundry room, a dedicated first-floor office or study, and a finished lower level complete with a guest bedroom and full bath.

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix

Style-wise, the home’s interiors are a blend of classic forms with modern sensibilities. Case in point, the standalone claw foot tub feels reminiscent of the Gilded Age, but the bold purple hue frames the item in a contemporary vernacular.

The same stands with the kitchen outfitted in traditional shaker cabinetry but painted a brilliant shade of aqua. Elsewhere, there’s the lemon-yellow Bengal tiger-inspired mural on the garage door, and the busy butterfly and fruit wallpapers in their respective guest bathrooms.

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix

“The sellers, who originally built the home, wanted a house full of charm and character—hence some of the louder finishes,” says Gibler. “The couple didn’t want the house to feel too suburban.” This house is an ideal home for anyone craving the vibrancy of downtown city living.

Photograph by Amanda at ArchiPix