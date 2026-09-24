Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 25-27

Photograph courtesy Asianati

Crispy fall weather calls for cozy fall activities—both indoors and outdoors. Luckily, there’s no shortage of festivals, concerts, competitions, conventions, and cultural showcases to choose from around Cincinnati this weekend. Here are just a few to consider.

Talk Low Music Festival

The city’s four-day multi-venue experimental music festival is back with a lineup of both local and national artists. Performances will take place at the Contemporary Arts Center, Christ Church Cathedral, Wendigo Tea, and the Woodward Theater. Tickets can be purchased for individual shows and full festival passes are available for $136. Check the website for an official schedule and lineup. Thurs, Sept. 24- Sun, Sept. 27, various locations

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Cincy’s biggest comic book convention is finally back downtown. Nerds of all stripes can enjoy cosplay, artists, vendors, panels, gaming tournaments, fan meetups, costume and makeup demos, celebrity photo-ops, and a special outdoor tabletop RPG area in Elm Street Plaza. This year’s distinguished guests include Hayden Christensen, Richard Armitage, Ernie Hudson, Gina Torres, Pom Klementieff, Ashley Eckstein, Sylvester McCoy, Temuera Morrison, Mindy Cohn, and many more. Tickets are $36 for Friday, $57 for Saturday or Sunday, and $103 for the entire weekend. Fri, Sept. 25-Sun, Sept. 27, First Financial Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Whispering Beard Folk Fest

Described as “a celebration of music, story, and community,” this folk music festival has been connecting artists and audiences for nearly 20 years. From the Carriage House stage to the “Catfish Saunter” into the woods, attendees will get to enjoy a weekend outdoors that also includes beer, coffee, a farm market, wiffle ball, and two different camping grounds. Tickets are $45 per day ($50 day-of) or $70 for the weekend ($75 day-of) with additional add-ons if you’ll be camping on site. Fri, Sept. 25-Sun, Sept. 27, Lost Bridge Beverage Co., 2872 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend

Art After Dark: Japan at CAM

This month’s Art After Dark event is a celebration of Japanese culture and art in honor of the exhibit Yayoi Kusama: All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins. In addition to after-hours gallery access, cash bars, tours, and free exhibit entry, attendees will get to enjoy Glotaku DJs bumping J-Pop hits, performances by the Cincinnati Dayton Taiko Drum Group, a tea tasting from Churchill’s, a paint-your-own koi craft with Asianati, and a special display of Japanese art from the museum’s archives. Admission is free. Fri, Sept. 25, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Ohio Valley Woodcarvers Expo

Woodcarving enthusiasts are invited to share their passion and their works at this expo where anyone can enter to compete. From professionals to amateurs, wood craft fanatics will be able to shop, learn, and potentially win cash prizes. Categories include realism, birds, fish, chip carving, caricatures, mythical, relief carving, Christmas ornament, abstract, open, wood burning, and youth. All entries must be submitted before 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 and free for kids under 12 and scouts in uniform. Sat, Sept. 26-Sun, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring

Hops & Hyzers Fall Disc Golf Tournament

All ages of athlete are invited to compete in Great Parks’ biannual disc golf tournament at Woodland Mound. Registration is $35 and includes play on the 18-hole course, a raffle ticket, a swag bag, and a HighGrain craft beer (if you’re 21+). Tee times are limited to five players each. There will also be food, games, contests, and beer for spectators. Sat, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

CliftonFest

Clifton Gaslight District is transforming into an arts and music festival for the day featuring over 45 artisan vendors, 25 artists creating chalk murals, a short film showcase at the Esquire, 20 musicians on 3 stages, food and drink specials, crafts, interactive art experiences, poetry writing, henna tattoos, lawn games, a zine-making workshop, local video game demos, and much more. Sat, Sept. 26, noon-11 p.m., Clifton Gaslight District, Clifton

Cincinnati Moon Festival

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival (also known in some cultures as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival) with Cincinnati’s Asian communities at Fountain Square. Attendees will get to enjoy free tea and mooncake tastings, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, and Indian music and dance, Japanese Taiko drumming, cultural demonstrations, family activities, and food from local Asian restaurants. Sat, Sept. 26, 2-7 p.m., Fountain Square, 720 Vine St., downtown

Findlay Market Fall Food Fest

Get in the fall spirit with this celebration of autumnal foods. Tickets are 8 for $25 or 18 for $45 and get you samples like sweet potato pierogis from Babushka, brown butter and sage scallops from Barlion’s Seafood, and apple crumble bars from Eliza Jane’s Bakeshop all while you listen to local live music and take part in family activities. It’s also the kick-off of Findlay’s annual Halloween Costume and Candy Drive—anyone who donates a gently used/new costume or sealed bag of candy will receive a free sample ticket. Sun, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Rec Fest Cincinnati

It’s a showcase of sports at Sawyer Point with over 16 niche leagues coming together to engage the city in education and play. From the Serpentine Wall to the pickleball courts, attendees can follow the trail of sports and stop at each station to learn about handball, korfball, broomball, rugby, Aussie rules football, Gaelic football, ultimate frisbee, orienteering, cricket, and more athletic endeavors that are considered less common. Plus, there will be live music, food trucks, pickleball, and rollerskating. You must have a completed waiver to participate. Sun, Sept. 27, noon-6 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown