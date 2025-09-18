Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 19-21

Photograph courtesy Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

It’s Oktoberfest weekend in Cincinnati, but there’s still plenty more to do. From scare mazes to art showcases, here are some of this weekend’s event offerings.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

America’s largest Oktoberfest is back at Sawyer Point with over 70 different beers and more than 30 food vendors to enjoy. There’ll also be non-stop entertainment with live music, dancing, competitions, and circus acts going at all times at one of the six different stages. The Running of the Wieners is on Friday at noon, the Stein Hoist will be on Friday at 6 p.m., and the World’s Largest Chicken Dance will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday—all of these events will take place at the River Stage. Thurs, Sept 18-Sun, Sept 21, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Kings Island Halloween Haunt Opening Weekend

It’s time to scream on rollercoasters and in haunted attractions with the return of Halloween Haunt with six scare mazes, five immersive zones, themed food, and live shows. New for this year is an interactive challenge based on the Conjuring universe. Keep in mind that admission and haunted attraction entry are sold in separate ticket bundles. Halloween Haunt will run every weekend through November 1. Fri, Sept 19-Sun, Sept 21, Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Midwest BSFA’s Juke Joint

The Midwest Black Speculative Fiction Alliance will be throwing a Sinners-style juke joint party to raise money for the Cincinnati Sickle Cell Alliance Foundation. Come dressed up in 1930s style for a night of dancing, cosplay, music from DJ Apryl Reign, food from Alabama Fish Bar, and special surprises. Tickets to this 21+ event are $23.18. Fri, Sept 19, 7 p.m., National Commission for Black Arts & Entertainment, 123 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls Concert

These iconic female singer-songwriters of the ’90s have teamed up for the Yes We Are tour stopping at Riverbend on Friday. The Indigo Girls, best known for songs like “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo”, will perform first followed by “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One” singer Melissa Etheridge. Two dollars from each ticket sale will be donated to the artists’ nonprofit charities. Fri, Sept 19, 7:30 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

The Evil Dead (1981) Screening

For the September edition of the Esquire’s Frightful Fridays with Old Man Brad, the theater will screen 1981 horror classic The Evil Dead directed by Sam Raimi. This original entry in the Evil Dead franchise follows Ash Williams (played by Bruce Campbell) and his friends as they accidentally release a legion of demons at a cabin in the woods. Tickets are $10.25 and this film is rated NC-17. Fri, Sept 19, 10 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Norwood International Art Show

Works from 30 artists—both local and from nine other countries—will be displaying their work and competing for first prize at this celebration of diverse talents and perspectives. There will also be live music, hands-on crafting activities, Mexican and African food trucks, and a cider garden. The art show is a part of Welcoming Week America, a network of events showcasing and strengthening connections with immigrant communities. Sat, Sept 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Victory Park, 2078 Mills Ave., Norwood

Tailgating Favorites Tasting Tour

This Findlay Market tasting tour is giving you a taste of football season as you sample dishes like Buffalo Chicken Dip from Barlion’s Seafood & Poultry, Who Dey Party Potatoes from Juniper Seed, and more. Tickets are $35 and include all samples. This is recommended for Bengals fans who need to eat the pain away after Joey’s injury. Sat, Sept 20, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Ault in Bloom

The Greater Cincinnati Rose Association and Cincinnati Parks are throwing their 11th annual rose and garden showcase. Amateur and professional exhibitors will be showing off their best roses and floral arrangements for the judges alongside live painting, kids crafts, ice cream, music, animal ambassadors from RAPTOR Inc., and gardening vendors. Sun, Sept 21, 1-4 p.m., Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Sharon Woods with a free festival featuring performances by the band Tropicoso and Cincinnati Baila Dance Academy, exhibitors like La Jornada, La Casita Learning Center, and FC Cincinnati, and plenty of food from places like Sabor Alaniz and Arepa Place. All motor vehicle permit requirements will be waived at entry. Sun, Sept 21, 3-7 p.m., Sharon Woods, 11450 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville