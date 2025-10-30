Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 31-November 2

Photograph courtesy Findlay Market

This weekend is officially Halloween, but there’s still plenty to experience—even for those who identify as Scrooges of the spooky. Here are some events to check out around Cincy this All Hallows’ Weekend.

Art After Dark: All Hallows’ Eve

The Cincinnati Art Museum’s after hours Halloween party will feature spooky haunted gallery tours, music from DJ Trub and DJ Clockwork (the late Mac Miller’s DJ), a giant puppet parade from the Visionaries + Voices SHOW OF HANDS Puppet Festival, cash bars, and special activations from Red Bull. Admission and parking are free and costumes are encouraged. Fri, Oct 31, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

The Mockball 2025

Woodward Theater’s annual Halloween concert is back for the fourth year. Eight of the city’s best local musicians will perform as music legends like Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, SZA, Metallica, and more. There will also be music from DJ McMenace, visuals by Neon Mammoth, and a costume contest with prizes. Tickets to this 18+ event are $20 online or $25 at the door. Fri, Oct 31, 6 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Rhinegeist Halloweekend

This two-day Halloween extravaganza in the Rhinegeist taproom will offer a festive experience for different audiences. On Friday night, DJ Bobby G will be in charge of the music for a killer drag show and late-night dance party. Sunday will feature more family friendly activities and a performance by the Naked Karate Girls. Both parties will have vendors and themed drinks and snacks available. Fri, Oct 31-Sat, Nov 1, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Festival of Ferns Opening Weekend

The Krohn Conservatory’s holiday display for 2025, Festival of Ferns, opens this weekend and runs until January 4. This year’s show will feature a walk-through botanical model of the city complete with trains and iconic landmarks built by Applied Imagination and be filled with all shapes and sizes of fern. Tickets are $10 or $7 for kids ages 5-17. Sat, Nov 1-Sun, Nov 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

National Bison Day at Big Bone Lick

Celebrate our national mammal with the Big Bone Lick bison herd. At this free event, park staff will be showing off artifacts and answering questions regarding bison and their historical legacy and significance. There will also be a memorial presentation for the park’s late head bison caretaker Paul R. Simon and an award ceremony for the current head caretaker, Claire Kolkmeyer. Sat, Nov 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Big Bone Lick State Park, 3380 Beaver Rd., Union

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Findlay Market will host this canine costume contest where the winner will receive a year’s worth of free food from Pet Wants. Second and third place will win gift cards, but all participants will receive treats. Judging will be based on creativity, cleverness, ability to keep the costume on, and overall cuteness. There are 30 slots and registration is five dollars. Sat, Nov 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Olla Cov Día de los Muertos Festival

You’re invited to honor the dead and celebrate Día de los Muertos at this free family-friendly cultural festival in Covington. Attendees will get to experience authentic food and drinks, live music, traditional dancers from different countries, face painting, local vendors, and an ofrenda where you’ll be able to display pictures of your deceased loved ones. Sat, Nov 1, 6-10 p.m., Olla Taqueria Gutierrez, 301 W. MLK Blvd., Covington

Steve Hackett Concert

Former Genesis guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Hackett will be stopping at the Taft on his North America solo tour. The show will primarily be a 50th anniversary celebration of his album The Lamb Dies Down on Broadway, but Hackett will also play some of Genesis’s greatest hits. Tickets start at $57. Sat, Nov 1, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Hocus Pocus in Concert

Watch and sing along to the Disney Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus while the Cincinnati Pops provide live orchestrations. There will be an evening performance on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday. All kids tickets are half off with the purchase of an adult ticket. Sat, Nov 1-Sun, Nov 2, Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Girls Night Out Pop-Up Dance Club for Planned Parenthood

Described as one night of “music, movement, and unapologetic joy,” this pop-up party benefitting Planned Parenthood is a celebration and reclamation of reproductive freedom. This event—exclusively for women, trans, and nonbinary folks—will be hosted by Ilene Ross, Jennifer Kramer-Wine, Pam Kravetz, and Molly Wellmann with music from WKRQ’s Natalie Jones. Tickets are $28.52 for GA or $55.20 for VIP with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Ohio. Sun, Nov 2, 5-9 p.m., Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine