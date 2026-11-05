Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 6-8

Photograph courtesy 3CDC

There’s a chill in the air and the pumpkins are wilting which can only mean one thing—we’re now in deep autumn territory. Get out of the house, take advantage of this crisp picturesque time of the season, and check out some of the city’s great events.

Sharonville Holiday Market

Get a jumpstart on present shopping at one of the city’s biggest annual Holiday markets. Over 200 vendors will be in attendance—as will Santa Claus. Admission is $15 in advance for adults, $16 on the day, $30 for VIP, $20 for early bird, $10 for Girls Night Out, and free for kids 12 and under. Fri, Nov 6-Sun, Nov 8, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Blade Runner Live

Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic will come to life in high definition on the big screen as the film is accompanied live for the first time. Vangelis’s iconic synth score will be performed by The Avex Ensemble in sync with the movie’s 2007 final cut. Tickets start at $56. Fri, Nov 6, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Broken Toe 50K/25K

Ohio River Road Runners Club is hosting a forested race for local ultrarunners who like a taste of nature on their routes. Interested participants can choose between a 50K or 25K and have the choice to make it a ruck race. Registration is $85 and ends on Friday. All runners will be cut off after 9.5 hours and receive a finisher’s token at the end. Sat, Nov 7, 8 a.m., Caesar Creek State Park Campground, 9000 Center Rd, Wilmington

Elm Street Plaza Ice Rink Opening Day

Holiday season approaches as the beloved Elm Street Plaza ice rink opens for the year alongside ArtisanFest, family activities, mascot appearances, face painting, a s’mores bar, and more surprises. Admission and skate rental is $12 per person or free for kids 5 and under with an adult. Sat, Nov 7, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Elm Street Plaza, 150 W. Fifth St., downtown

Pumpkin Chuck Festival

Halloween’s over, so it’s time to throw those jack-o-lanterns as far as possible at the 20th annual Stanbery Park Pumpkin Chuck. Participants will get the chance to launch the gourds off massive catapults and trebuchets for $5 or $20 if you BYOP. The festival will also feature a craft fair, live music, games, circus performers, food trucks, face painting, fossils, the Pumpkin Queen Pageant, and the ugliest pumpkin competition. Sat, Nov 7, noon-5 p.m., Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Ave., Mt. Washington

Plants to Plates Vegan Tasting Tour

Findlay Market is showcasing its many plant-based options at this tasting the includes samples like Loaded Potato Soup from Harmony Plant Fare, Cabbage & Shiitake Wontons from Yee Mama, and Vegan Chili from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen. Tickets are $40 and include all samples. Sat, Nov 7, 2-3:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Queen City Blues Fest

It’s an all-ages celebration of blues music with six bands performing on all three stages at Southgate House Revival. Performers include Louis Jane and the 45s, the Jamie Carr Band, and the Noah Wotherspoon Band. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day-of. Sat, Nov 7, 7 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Project Game-Dey Watch Party Breakfast

The Bengals may be in Spain, but we can still throw a tailgate party for them in the Queen City. Cincinnati Lager House and Project Game-Dey are teaming up for a watch party breakfast that includes a buffet, drinks, a live DJ, prizes and giveaways, and—of course—the Madrid game against Atlanta. Tickets are $30 and ten percent of all food and drink sales will be donated to Project Game-Dey until after the game is over. Sun, Nov 8, 9:30 a.m., Cincinnati Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Tune-Yards Concert

Experimental indie pop duo Tune-Yards will be bringing its “Better Dreaming” tour to the Woodward Theater. The duo best known for songs like “Water Fountain”, “Powa”, and “Bizness” will be joined by Rituals of Mine as an opening act. Tickets start at $32 and attendees must be at least 16 unless joined by an adult guardian. Sun, Nov 7, 7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine