Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 13-15

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For those who love stories, music, and charitable giving, this weekend is full of activities up your alley. From the city’s biggest book convention to special film screenings to multiple jazz concerts, there are plenty of fulfilling events to check out. Here are just a few.

Cincinnati Storytelling Festival

For the sixth year, spoken word artists will be sharing their craft at the city’s only storytelling festival. Each day will feature showcases of different kinds of storytelling like comedy, horror, and traditional/cultural. Tickets can be purchased as passes or for individual events. Thurs, Nov 12-Sat, Nov 14, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Great Parks Root Ball

This year, Great Parks of Hamilton County’s annual fundraiser will be themed “Camp Root Ball” with summer camp inspired activities for the philanthropical attendees. Guests will enjoy dinner-by-the-bite, craft beers from Fifty West, a silent auction, live music, interactive activity stations, and more. Tickets start at $175. Fri, Nov 13, 6-9:30 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Silent Cinema Scored Spontaneously—Metropolis (1927)

Come see Fritz Lang’s masterpiece and one of the most iconic silent films ever made accompanied by an entirely improved live score. The experimental music group, 20th Century Classical, will craft an ambient score in real time for a wholly unique moviegoing experience. Tickets are $13. Fri, Nov 13, 7 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., downtown

Cincinnati Zoo Hops & Holly

The zoo’s festive beer event is so popular that it’s now expanded to two days. This after-hours party gives attendees the chance to try a variety of seasonal boozy drinks while enjoying an adult-oriented evening under the beloved zoo lights complete with animal encounters, keeper talks, photo-ops, live music, complimentary train and carousel rides, a DJ, and more. Tickets are $55 or $35 for designated drivers. You must be at least 21 to attend. Fri, Nov 13-Sat, Nov 14, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

CAM’s The Party: Enter the Wild

Cincinnati Art Museum is reimagining its annual fundraising gala with a more upbeat and immersive experience. Guests—or “travelers”—will get to journey through multiple spaces, each themed after different ecosystems in Charley Harper’s works. The rooms will all offer different entertainment, bites, encounters, interactive experiences, and more surprises. Tickets are $150 or $125 for museum members. Fri, Nov 13, 8-11 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Books By the Banks

Cincinnati’s regional book festival is back with more than 120 international, national, and local, authors from every different genre taking part in talks, panels, and meet-and-greets. There will also be panels and activities for aspiring writers as well as a family zone where kids’ authors will be doing storytimes. This year’s headlining authors are Kate Quinn, Pierce Brown, and George M. Johnson. Sat, Nov 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cincinnati Public Library Main Branch, 800 Vine St., downtown

Cincinnati Roller Derby 20th Anniversary Celebration

In addition to the CRD Black Sheep taking on the Downriver Derby Dolls from Woodhaven, Michigan, Cincinnati Roller Derby will be celebrating two decades of jams with an alumni reunion, a memory wall, and a full-contact game of musical chairs played by the alumni at half time. Attendees will also get to enjoy music from DJ Strawberry, food trucks, and a full bar. CRD will also be hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive for CAIN where everyone who brings in money or a food donation will get entered into a raffle. Tickets are $20. Sat, Nov 14, 7-9:30 p.m., Flock Sports, 6630 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill

Blues & Boogie Piano Summit 2026

Award-winning local jazz musician Ricky Nye is bringing back and expanding his iconic Blues & Boogie Piano Summit to the Memorial Hall stage. Nye will share the stage with both national and internationally beloved boogie-style pianists like Chase Garrett, Eric-Jan Overbeek (Mr. Boogie Woogie), and Lluis Coloma alongside Matt McCoy on bass, Jack Mansfield on drums, and Eli Gonzalez on the sax. Tickets start at $33. Sat, Nov 14, 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Queerterion Closet Presents: Velvet Goldmine (1998)

It’s Queerterion Closet’s first ever movie as part of its queer film screening series, all hosted by yours truly. Yes, me, Claire, the author of this article. I’ll be showing one of my favorite movies, Velvet Goldmine—Todd Haynes’s glam rock cult classic from 1998 starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ewan McGregor, Christian Bale, Toni Collette, and Suzy Eddie Izzard. The film is rated R and tickets are $12. Sat, Nov 14, 8 p.m., Mariemont Theatre, 6906 Wooster Pike, Mariemont

Kenny G Concert

Things are getting smooth at “An Evening with Kenny G” at the Taft Theatre. The Grammy winner and multi-platinum recording artist best known for hits like “Forever in Love” and “Songbird” will be playing some of his iconic smooth jazz saxophone classics. Tickets start at $50. Sun, Nov 15, 7 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown