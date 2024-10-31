Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 1-3

Photo courtesy Rhinegiest

Scary screams are turning into joyful holiday cheers (unless you’re at Target on Black Friday) and the air is getting more crisp (theoretically). Get out there and enjoy some of the city’s great events to kick off November.

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Giselle

The haunting and romantic ballet Giselle will be performed at Music Hall to close out your Halloween season. The story follows peasant girl Giselle (played by Cincinnati Ballet First Soloist Katherine Ochoa) who dies of a broken heart after a lover’s betrayal and enters an ethereal spirit world. There will only be five performances of this show, so make sure to buy tickets while you still can. Thursday, October 31-Sunday, November 3, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Germania Society Christkindlmarkt

For those who like a jumpstart on holiday shopping, Germania Society has you covered. Their traditional German Christmas market has craft goods both imported from Europe and made by local artisans. You can warm up while shopping with a nice hot cup of mulled wine or a bowl of mock turtle soup. The kids can also enjoy themselves with visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, St. Nicholaus, Krampus, a petting zoo, carriage rides, a lantern parade, and face painting. Admission is $5 per person and free for kids under 12. Friday, November 1-Sunday, November 3, Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Twp.

Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film

One of the first horror films ever made and arguably one of the most influential silent films of all time, Nosferatu, is coming to the Esquire for a special one-night screening. Rather than being show in silence, the German Expressionist vampire classic will be synced with music by Radiohead— specifically from the Kid A and Amnesiac albums. Tickets are $12. Friday, November 1, 10 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Ohio Gold Cup Pickleball Tournament

The Amateur Pickleball Association is hosting a statewide tournament at the Sawyer Point courts for players with skill level ratings between 2.5 and 5.0. Athletes can compete in singles or doubles events and are guaranteed at least six games. Play begins in a round robin format with winners headed to a champions bracket. Check APA for team registration rates. Saturday, November 2-Sunday, November 3, 8 a.m., Sawyer Point Pickleball and Tennis Courts, 815 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Solstice Glow Opening

The Krohn Conservatory’s winter show, Solstice Glow, will open for the season on Saturday. The festive display includes lanterns, candles, model trains, and miniature models of the city. The newest addition to the tiny town includes a pint-sized CVG Airport. Solstice Glow will run every day until January 5. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for kids between 5 and 17, and free for kids 4 and under. Saturday, November 2-January 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Inked 2024

Rhinegeist’s annual tattoo festival is returning for the weekend. Artists from eight of the city’s top shops including White Whale, Flying Tiger, and Lonesome Town will be doing live tattoos throughout the taproom. While getting inked you can enjoy Rhinegeist Ink, a barrel aged imperial stout, that will have its own pop-up bottle shop release at the festival. Admission is free but tattoo slots are first-come first-serve. Saturday, November 2-Sunday, November 3, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Gold Over America Tour Starring Simone Biles

Simone Biles and other iconic gymnasts like Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera will be showing off some of their most impressive moves on the GOAT tour. The giant touring squad of Olympic medalists and world champions will perform a 110-minute show with a grand finale that includes some audience participation—the next Simone Biles could be in the crowd. Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Show of Hands Puppet Slam

The Visionaries + Voices arts organization knows that puppets are for everyone, so they’re putting on an all ages and abilities variety show. Show of Hands, V+V’s puppeteering group, will be leading the Slam comprised of multiple short-form acts. Puppets and art will be featured from Fedelis Kyalo, Loraine Wible, Curtis Davis, and the River Rat Puppet Collective. Sunday, November 3, 2-4 p.m., The Factory Events, 1546 Knowlton St., Northside