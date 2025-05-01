Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 2-4

Photo courtesy Urban Artifact

Welcome to May! There are plenty of events around town both indoor and outdoor now that the weather is finally nice (theoretically.) Don’t forget, it’s Flying Pig Weekend so check for closed roads and heavy traffic when navigating downtown.

Flying Pig Weekend

Marathon weekend kicks off on Friday with the Fitness Expo at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and the 50 West Mile on Pete Rose Way. Saturday will be the 10k, 5k (look out for Ted Karras), Family Fun Festival, Flying Piglet, Flying Fur, and PigAbilities race all by The Banks. The main event will take place on Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on Elm St. by Paycor Stadium. The weekend wraps up with a victory party at Smale Park. Check the Pig Works website for exact times, locations, and registration info. Fri, May 2-Sun, May 4, downtown

Essex Studios Art Walk

The artists at Essex Studios are opening up the building for a Kentucky Derby themed open house. Wear your finest racing hat and shop through the collections of over 60 local artists. There will also be a food truck, live music from Bill Johnson and Dr. J, desserts, and coffee. Admission and parking are free. Fri, May 2-Sat, May 3, 6-10 p.m., Essex Studios, 2511 Essex Pl., Avondale

Mandy Gonzales: La Vida Broadway

Mandy Gonzales, Broadway actress best known for In the Heights, Wicked, and Hamilton, will be celebrating the latine voices of the stage with the Pops. Expect to hear classic hits from Lin Manuel-Miranda, Rita Moreno, and more. Tickets start at $26 and there will be a matinée performance on Sunday afternoon. Fri, May 2-Sun, May 4, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Growfest 2025

Civic Garden Center’s annual festival returns with more native plants for sale than ever. Attendees can choose from over 400 species of plant to buy including vegetables, herbs, and trees. There will also be educational demos through the day about urban gardening, a Green Flea for used and donated gardening tools, kids activities, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more. Sat, May 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Avondale

1950s Day at Union Terminal

Yes, you read that right—the Museum Center is throwing its first ever 1950s Day. In recognition of the decade there will be costume contests, live music, free activities and rotunda tours, civil rights programming, live radio broadcasts, and a car show featuring gorgeous vintage vehicles. All museum tickets will be discounted and include admission to the limited-time Julia Child exhibit. Sat, May 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Art & Poetry at Findlay Market

At this full day of arts and poetry, you can to take the spotlight. In addition to craft activities with Creative Asian Society, Cincinnati Public Library, and Indigo Hippo, there will be an open mic poetry slam with the opportunity to win cash prizes. Poets can register from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to perform for the panel of judges from Women Writing For (a) Change. Sat, May 3, 1-8 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Faerie Ball 2025

To celebrate the Gaelic May Day festival of Beltane, Urban Artifact will be throwing a whimsical faerie ball in The Reliquary. There will be professional photography, live music from Mayan Ruins, special brews, and a night of magic. Make sure you’re dressed your best to be honored by the Fruit Queen. Tickets are $40 and attendees must be 21 or older. Sat, May 3, 7-11 p.m., The Reliquary @ Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Cincinnati Observatory Sci-Fi Night

The Observatory will be exploring the interplay between science and science fiction at this special outing. Cosplayers from the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion will be onsite as well as artist Michael Thompson leading an interactive art project about alien environments. There will also be scientific presentations, games, crafts, food, and both an adults and kids costume contest. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids and Observatory members. Sat, May 3, 7-10 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Lookout

Star Wars Day Original Trilogy Screenings

The Mariemont Theatre is inviting you for a full day of original trilogy screenings in celebration of May the Fourth. A New Hope will begin at 11 a.m., The Empire Strikes Back at 1:40 p.m., and Return of the Jedi at 4:20 p.m. with all tickets sold separately. Sun, May 4, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Mariemont Theatre, 6906 Wooster Pk., Mariemont

Cinco de Mayo Margarita Crawl

Drink your way across Newport on the Levee for Cinco de Mayo with seven locations offering 14 different kinds of margaritas. Check in at Beeline for your margarita passport and a drink then head to The Buzz, Brothers, Par 3, Shiners, Velocity, and Wooden Cask for a chance to win gift cards, tequila, and other swag. Registration is free and participants must be at least 21. Sun, May 4, 2-6 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport