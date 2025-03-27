Cincinnati Weekend Picks March 28-30

Embed from Getty Images

It’s getting busy in the city! If Opening Day is leaving you hungry for more activities, here are some good ones to check out this weekend.

Art After Dark: Girl Powered

This month’s Art After Dark event at the Cincinnati Art Museum will be a celebration of Women’s History Month. Featured exhibit Shahzia Sikander: Collective Behavior will be free to explore and there will be performances by DJ Lemon and the band Boy Clothes. Admission is free and there will be cash bars. Fri, Mar 28, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Queen of the West Burlesque Festival

It’s the second annual three-day celebration of burlesque performance in the Queen City. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., there will be a welcome mixer at Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow with a pop-up show and contests. Saturday will feature three workshops throughout the day and the Main Stage Show at 7 p.m., all at Memorial Hall. On Sunday there will be a burlesque brunch at Tokyo Kitty at noon. Check the event website for tickets and locations. Fri, Mar 28-Sun, Mar 30, various locations

Aquarium After Dark

It’s time to see what our fishy friends get up to after hours. This special event starts with an ambassador animal encounter, followed by a pizza party. If you’re feeling brave, the aquarium is offering candy-coated bugs to try. You’ll get to see special presentations at the Shark Ray Bay Theater, learn about nocturnal animals, meet another ambassador animal, and go on a nighttime scavenger hunt. This will also be the first After Dark event featuring the new Jellies: Go With the Flow exhibit! Tickets are $49.99 but members and passholders get a discount. Fri, Mar 28, 7:15-11:00 p.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport

Northside Record Fair

Over 70 tables of vinyl records await music lovers at the Northside Record Fair. More vendors than ever will be in attendance this year from local shops to collectors all the way form Vermont. Plus, there will be concessions so you can browse all day long. Admission is five dollars. Sat, Mar 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Heart of Northside, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Kids Opening Day

After the fanfare of grown-up Reds Opening Day, kids get their own on Saturday. A red carpet will be set up outside the stadium that the mascots will walk at 11:15 a.m. and Reds players will walk at noon. After the parade, you’ll be allowed into the ballpark with circus performers, face painters, music, and more. At 4:10 p.m., the Reds will take on the San Fransisco Giants. After the game, kids will get to run the bases. Kids ages 14 and younger will get a free hat. Sat, Mar 29, 11:15 a.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Nikki Giovanni Tribute

Literary icon Nikki Giovanni will be honored with a celebration of life service. It will feature a lineup of speakers and artists highlighting Giovanni’s impact on the world of poetry and Civil Rights as well as a proclamation from the City of Cincinnati recognizing her contributions. There will also be a recreation of her 1971 gospel-poetry fusion album, Truth Is on Its Way. This event is free, but seating is limited. Sat, Mar 29, 1-3:30 p.m., Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave., Bond Hill

The Party Source 32nd Birthday

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s favorite employee-owned liquor and party store is celebrating its big 32nd birthday with the whole city. All are welcome to come and enjoy free samples, giveaways, games, and a DJ on the front patio. The Merchants Club will also have food and drink specials for the occasion. Be sure to stick around for the store-wide toast! Sat, Mar 29, 2-6 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Heavy metal band Disturbed is marking the 25th anniversary of its most beloved album, The Sickness, by playing the whole thing on tour. The concert will feature two halves, one being the album (including the quintessential “Down With the Sickness”) and the other being greatest hits. The opening acts will be Nothing More and Daughtry. Sat, Mar 29, 6:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Asianati Hanami Picnic

It’s time once again to picnic amongst the cherry blossoms at the Asianati Hanami Picnic. This Japanese celebration of spring will feature crafts, performances by the Sakura Chorus and Cincinnati-Dayton Taiko Drummers, Japanese calligraphy lessons with the Sakura Juku Japanese Language School and more. You’ll find the picnic in the Ault Park Cherry Blossom Grove by the big pink banner. Sun, Mar 30, noon-3 p.m., Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout

Note: Hanami Picnic has been moved to April 6 in anticipation of inclement weather

indiVISIBLE—A Trans Day of Visibility

To honor the International Transgender Day of Visibility, Cincinnati Pride and Transform will present a day-long program at Memorial Hall. Local trans artists and entertainers will perform alongside a marketplace featuring local trans business and artisans. There will also be plenty of opportunities to donate to local trans nonprofits. Sun, Mar 30, 2-6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine